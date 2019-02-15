LCA, Cedarville area’s top boys basketball seeds

GREENE COUNTY — A pair of Greene County area Division IV boys high school basketball teams earned the highest seedings among the county’s high schools, as the postseason sectional tournament pairings were announced earlier this week.

The Legacy Christian Academy Knights emerged as the top seed in Division IV, while the Cedarville Indians are the division’s No. 4 seed. The two teams met once during the regular season with LCA taking a 61-47 win in Cedarville back on Dec. 15, 2018.

Greater Western Ohio Conference South rivals Fairborn and Xenia came away as respective No. 8 and 9 seeds in the Division I sectional draw. Carroll is the No. 12 seed and Beavercreek finds itself seeded No. 14, also in D-I.

Bellbrook, the county’s lone Division II representative, is that division’s No. 12 seed. Greeneview is the lone team from the county in Division III and is seeded No. 17.

Yellow Springs is the area’s third team in Division IV. The Bulldogs go into the postseason as the No. 11 seed.

The 2019 boys high school basketball sectional tournament brackets, with seeding, school name and opponent. Greene County area teams are italicized.

DIVISION I

Dayton 1 Bracket

(At Centerville HS and Trotwood-Madison HS)

Friday, Feb. 22

No. 7 Miamisburg vs. No. 10 Lebanon, 6 p.m. at Trotwood

No. 19 Piqua at No. 1 Centerville, 7:30 p.m. at Trotwood

Tuesday, Feb. 26

No. 9 Xenia vs. Miamisburg-Lebanon winner, 6 p.m. at Centerville

No. 16 Northmont vs. Piqua-Centerville winner, 7:30 p.m. at Centerville

Friday, March 1

Sectional Final, 7 p.m. at Centerville

Winner vs. Cincinnati 2 Bracket winner, Saturday, March 9 at UD Arena

Dayton 2 Bracket

(at Centerville HS and Trotwood-Madison HS)

Saturday, Feb. 23

No. 17 Stebbins vs. No. 5 Wayne, 4:30 p.m. at Trotwood

No. 15 Franklin vs. No. 6 Fairmont, 6:15 p.m. at Trotwood

No. 13 Belmont vs. No. 3 Butler, 8 p.m. at Trotwood

Wednesday, Feb. 27

No. 14 Beavercreek vs. Stebbins-Wayne winner, 6 p.m. at Centerville

Franklin-Fairmont winner vs. Belmont-Butler winner, 7:30 p.m. at Centerville

Saturday, March 2

Sectional Final, 7 p.m. at Centerville

Winner vs. Cincinnati 3 Bracket Winner, Saturday, March 9 at UD Arena

Dayton 3 Bracket

(at Butler High School, Vandalia)

Saturday, Feb. 23

No. 2 Springfield vs. No. 20 Tecumseh, 5 p.m.

No. 8 Fairborn vs. No. 11 Springboro, 6:30 p.m.

No. 4 Sidney vs. No. 12 Carroll, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 28

No. 18 Troy vs. Springfield-Tecumseh winner, 6 p.m.

Fairborn-Springboro winner vs. Sidney-Carroll winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

Sectional Final, 7 p.m.

Winner vs. Cincinnati 4 Bracket winner, Saturday, March 9 at UD Arena.

DIVISION II

Trent 1 Bracket

(at Trent Arena, Kettering)

Friday, Feb. 22

No. 4 Badin vs. No. 10 Ponitz, 5:30 p.m.

No. 5 Clinton Massie vs. No. 6 Ross, 7 p.m.

No. 12 Bellbrook vs. No. 2 Marshall, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

No. 9 Oakwood vs. Badin-Ponitz winner, 6 p.m.

Clinton Massie-Ross winner vs. Bellbrook-Marshall winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

Sectional Final, 6 p.m. at Middletown HS

Winner vs. Springfield 2 Bracket winner, Thursday, March 7 at UD Arena.

DIVISION III

Northmont 1 Bracket

(at Northmont High School, Clayton)

Friday, Feb. 22

No. 5 Twin Valley South vs. No. 17 Greeneview, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Brookville vs. No. 15 Greenon, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

No. 7 Versailles vs. TV South-Greeneview winner, 6 p.m.

No. 16 Indian Lake vs. Brookville-Greenon winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

Sectional Final, 2 p.m.

Winner vs. Western Brown Bracket winner, Sunday March 10 at UD Arena.

DIVISION IV

Troy 1 Bracket

(at Troy High School)

Friday, Feb. 22

No. 4 Cedarville vs. No. 6 Southeastern, 6 p.m.

No. 13 East Dayton Christian vs. No. 1 Legacy Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

No. 5 Franklin Monroe vs. Cedarville-Southeastern winner, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Newton vs. East Dayton Christian-Legacy Christian winner, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 1

Sectional Final, 7 p.m.

Winner vs. Piqua 2 Bracket winner, Friday March 8 at UD Arena

Troy 2 Bracket

Saturday, Feb. 23

No. 2 Catholic Central vs. No. 12 Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

No. 9 Tri-County North vs. No. 3 Emmanuel Christian, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Miami Valley vs. No. 8 Tri-Village, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

No. 11 Yellow Springs vs. Catholic Central-Jefferson winner, 6 p.m.

TC North-Emmanuel Christian winner vs. Miami Valley-Tri-Village winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

Sectional Final, 7 p.m.

Winner vs. Taylor 2 Bracket winner, Friday March 8 at UD Arena.

Keano Hammerstrom (shown) and the rest of the Metro Buckeye Conference champion Legacy Christian Knights are the No. 1 seed in the Division IV boys high school basketball sectional tournament draw this season. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/02/web1_Hammerstrom30_PS.jpg Keano Hammerstrom (shown) and the rest of the Metro Buckeye Conference champion Legacy Christian Knights are the No. 1 seed in the Division IV boys high school basketball sectional tournament draw this season. John Bombatch | Greene County News The Cedarville Indians, with Colby Cross (shown left), are the second highest seeded team among Greene County area high schools at No. 4 in the Division IV sectional tournament draw. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/02/web1_ColbyCross_PS.jpg The Cedarville Indians, with Colby Cross (shown left), are the second highest seeded team among Greene County area high schools at No. 4 in the Division IV sectional tournament draw. John Bombatch | Greene County News

Compiled by John Bombatch. For a complete listing of all the sectional tournament pairings, please visit the Southwest District’s website at: https://bit.ly/2N98LWB .

Compiled by John Bombatch. For a complete listing of all the sectional tournament pairings, please visit the Southwest District’s website at: https://bit.ly/2N98LWB .