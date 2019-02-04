Beavers’ Monday game moves to Beavercreek gym

NEW CARLISLE — Tonight’s Monday, Feb. 4 Beavercreek versus Tecumseh girls high school basketball game, originally scheduled to be played in New Carlisle, has been moved to Beavercreek High School. A leaky gymnasium ceiling necessitated the change.

If you can’t make it to tonight’s game, or if you’re there and would just like to follow along, the game will also be broadcast online by the Gem City Sports Network.

The live broadcast will be on radio1.gemcitysports.com and will be available later tonight at www.gemcitysports.com.