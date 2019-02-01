Sports Digest

Cedarville & Coe defeat Southeastern

SOUTH CHARLESTON — Maggie Coe scored 33 points, Kaylee Cyphers scored 11 points and Luisa Christian snagged 13 rebounds to lead Cedarville to a 62-35 girls high school basketball win Jan.31 over host Southeastern. No individual statistics were available for Southeastern. Cedarville held a 33-14 lead at the break, then outscored the Trojans 19-4 in the third quarter. The Indians are now 14-5 overall, 10-4 in the Ohio Heritage Conference, and are scheduled to play in Springfield at Catholic Central for their next game, a 1:30 p.m. tipoff on Saturday, Feb. 2.

Bulldogs bounced by Troy Christian

TROY — Troy Christian jumped out to a 25-5 halftime lead, for an eventual 47-21 win over visiting Yellow Springs, in girls high school basketball Jan. 31. No individual statistics were reported from either team. Yellow Springs (10-8, 6-4 Metro Buckeye Conference) plays at Legacy Christian Academy next, at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2 in Xenia. Troy Christian is now 15-3 overall, 9-1 in the MBC.

Golden Eagles win in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — The Bellbrook girls high school basketball team claimed a 45-36 road win over Valley View on Jan. 31. Maria Mescher led the team with 15 points scored, while Maren Freudenschuss and Bailey Zerby scored eight apiece. Bellbrook is now 10-9 overall and tied with Valley View for second place in the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Southwestern division with Valley View. The Golden Eagles are next scheduled to play a 1:15 p.m. afternoon game Saturday, Feb. 2 at Monroe.

Warriors roll past Beavercreek

HUBER HEIGHTS — Host Wayne held an 18-4 first-quarter lead, led 36-11 at the break, and rolled its way to a 70-32 girls high school basketball win, Jan. 31. No individual statistics were available for Beavercreek (12-7, 6-4 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s National East Division), which heads to New Carlisle to take on Tecumseh next, at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4. Destiny Bohanon and Aubryanna Hall each scored 13 points for Wayne (12-4, 8-2 GWOC East).

Knights knip Catholic Central

XENIA — Jacob Thompson led Xenia Legacy Christian Academy with a 173-190 — 363 series, Duncan Clough tossed a 356, Jackson Ewing rolled a 329, and Michael Fisher scored a 234 to lead the Knights to a 2,065 to 1,974 nonleague win over Springfield Catholic Central on Jan. 31. It was the team’s first win this season. No statistics were available for the Irish. LCA (1-11, 0-7 MBC) will host Miami Valley in a Metro Buckeye Conference match at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4 at Pla-Mor Lanes.

Eagles bite the Bulldogs

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown Christian won two of three Baker Games to rally past Yellow Springs, 2.383 to 2.087 Jan. 31 in boys varsity high school team bowling. Yellow Springs got series scores from Finn Bledsoe (389), Phillip Diamond (332), Ivan Spar (327) and Davin Bush (291) with single-game totals from Eric Hansen (134) and Rebecca Spencer (126). The Bulldogs are now 2-4 overall, 2-3 in the Metro Buckeye Conference. Their next scheduled contest is set for a 4 p.m. start against Emmanuel Christian on Monday, Feb. 4 at Northridge Lanes.

Beavers bowl over Springfield

BEAVERCREEK — Michael Donahue rolled solid games of 277 and 278 for a 555 two-game series in leading Beavercreek’s boys varsity bowling team to a 2,647 to 2,167 win Jan. 31 over Springfield. Brent Shroyer rolled a 437 series, Grant Reeve threw a 432 series, Seth Koloski had a 425 series and a sub bowler added a 166 game in the Beavers win. No stats were available for Springfield.

Beavercreek defeats Wildcats

BEAVERCREEK — Jacqueline Jones (197-236 — 433), Kera Micheals (426), Paige Rockwell and Jenna Morgan (414 each) all rolled 400-plus series, while Megan McHone came six pins shy of the 400 series mark in Beavercreek’s 2,472 to 2,254 girls varsity bowling win Jan. 31 of Springfield. Beavercreek (8-4, 6-4 Greater Western Ohio Conference National East) is scheduled at Wayne next, a 4 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 5 contest at Marian Lanes.

Bucs beat Miamisburg

XENIA — Miamisburg’s Jacob Blair rolled a match-high 421 series, but Xenia bowlers Trace Howdyshell, Zane Eneix and Aaron Adkins rolled series scores of 383, 382 and 380 respectively to lead the Buccaneers boys high school varsity bowling team to the 2.467 to 2,121 win Jan. 31. Xenia’s record is 9-5 overall, and in first place in the GWOC American South with a 7-4 mark. The Bucs are back in action at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5 when they take on host Trotwood-Madison at Capri Lanes in Dayton.

Xenia sinks Vikes by 53 pins

XENIA — Caity Moody rolled a match-best 202-235 — 437 series to lead the Xenia High School girls varsity bowling team to a 2,370 to 2,327 win over Miamisburg. Other top series were tossed by Gillian Miller (384), Kailee Palecek (356), Kelsey Rose (322), with single games contributed by Gracie Howell (158) and Shayna Caraway (137). Xenia (11-3, 9-2 GWOC South) is also at Capri Lanes against Trotwood-Madison on Tuesday, Feb. 5.

Softball Clinic Feb. 9

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Fastpitch softball organization is hosting a softball clinic from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 for 9-12 year-olds. For event location and to register, send an email to: Beavercreekfastpitch@gmail.com . Registration deadline is Feb. 4.

Drift Indy returning to Kil-Kare

XENIA — Drift Indy, the Midwest affiliate for the motor sport of auto drifting, announced its 2019 schedule and several sessions are scheduled for Kil-Kare Raceway.

The 13-event schedule has nine of its events lined up for the Kil-Kare Raceway venue, starting with the series’ first Drifting Clinic of the year on Friday, April 12. Four other Drift Indy events are scheduled for the Grissom Air National Guard airport just north of Kokomo, Ind. Visit driftindy.com for the full series schedule.

Dragons 5K registrations have begun

DAYTON — Registration is under way for the ninth annual Dragons 5K on Saturday, July 20, starting at 8am at Fifth Third Field. All participants in the race receive four (4) lawn tickets to a future Dragons game, Dragons 5K t-shirt, Dragons hat, NEW finisher’s medal and entry to the post-race party inside Fifth Third Field. Additionally, if participants sign up for the race in the first 30 days (by March 2), they will receive a bonus of two (2) stadium seat tickets to a Dragons game in April/May.

The registration fee is $25 in advance or $30 after July 15. Kids age 17 and under can sign up for $15. Fans can sign up today to reserve their spot at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

