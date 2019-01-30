Ewert Gatorade Player of the Year

BEAVERCREEK — Records continue to fall and recognition hits the national level once more for Beavercreek’s Taylor Ewert.

The Beavercreek High School distance runner was named the Gatorade Ohio Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year on Jan. 28.

Ewert claimed league, district, regional and state cross country titles this past season. She then earned dual All-American honors by placing third at the Nike Cross Nationals final, and then finishing fourth at the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships in San Diego.

Most recently, Ewert showed her prowess in the sport of racewalking by winning the 3,000-meter event at the VA Showcase, presented by the U.S. Air Force, Jan. 18-20 at the Liberty University indoor track in Lynchburg, Virginia. Ewert established a junior national record with a time of 13 minutes, 24.76 seconds. Her nearest competitor finished almost two minutes later.

Ewert is the fifth Ohio female cross country runner to be named Gatorade Ohio Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year since the program’s inception in 2007, joining Morgan Gigandet (Troy, 2017-‘18), India Johnson (Hilliard Davidson, 2016-‘17), Abby Nichols (Kettering Alter, 2015-‘16), Dominique Clairmonte (Lexington, 2014-‘15) and Annie Hefferman (Cincinnati St. Ursula Academy, 2013-‘14).

Beavercreek junior Taylor Ewert, shown winning the Division I state cross country championship race last fall, was named the Gatorade Ohio Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year on Jan. 28. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/01/web1_EwertFinish_PS.jpg Beavercreek junior Taylor Ewert, shown winning the Division I state cross country championship race last fall, was named the Gatorade Ohio Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year on Jan. 28.