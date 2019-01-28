Sports Digest

Cedarville 7th graders defeat Greeneview

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview boys’ seventh-grade basketball team had its four-game winning streak snapped by Cedarville on Jan. 28. The Indians outscored the Rams 42-22 in an Ohio Heritage Conference seventh matchup. Chase Allen led the Rams with 14 points while Landon Gardner added four points. Keegan Philips and Aiden Kirsch each scored a basket as the Rams’ record fell to 6-6 while Cedarville pushed its record to 11 – 1.

Patriots topple Tecumseh

RIVERSIDE — Host Carroll outscored Tecumseh 19-9 in the second quarter of play, then outscored the Arrows 20-11 in the third, in a 72-49 boys high school basketball game, held Jan. 27 at Carroll High. Matt Cogan led the Patriots with 12 points scored, while teammate Johnny Deep came off the bench to score 11, in the win. Carroll is scheduled to get back into action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29 in a nonleague contest with visiting Dayton Christian.

Skyhawk wrestlers place four

CELINA — The Fairborn Skyhawks had four individual wrestlers place Jan. 26 at the Celina “Lions” Tournament. Phoenix Robinson (138 pounds), Conner Bradley (195) and Gavin Murphy (285) all placed third. Each of their single losses came to the eventual champions of their respective weight classes. Michael Bishop (220) placed fifth.

The Skyhawks wrestlers will close out their regular season this Wednesday night Jan. 30 as they host Fairbanks. This event will be the Senior Night for five of the Fairborn Wrestlers. Junior High wrestling starts at 5 p.m., and the high school matches will follow.

Greeneview places two at LCC Invite

LIMA — Devan Hendricks placed fourth and Teagan Hendricks placed eighth for the Rams, Jan. 26 at the 43-team Lima Central Catholic Invitational wrestling meet.. Also picking up wins over the weekend were: Levi Rudduck (two wins); Taylor Stinson; and Chase Jordan (one each).

Rams fend off Fairborn

TROTWOOD — The host Trotwood-Madison Rams grabbed a 30-20 halftime lead, then held on the rest of the way for a 57-48 win Jan. 26 over Fairborn. Heaven Gooden and Quantaijah Huffman led T-M with 17 points each. Fairborn was led by Khala Powell, who finished with 15 points. Evelyn Oktavec finished with nine. Fairborn (7-10, 6-5 Greater Western Ohio Conference, South) will host Stebbins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30 for its next scheduled game. The Rams (13-2, 11-0 GWOC South) clinched the GWOC South title with Saturday’s win.

Bucs stumble at Stebbins

RIVERSIDE — Brynna Mardis scored a team-high 13 points for Xenia, but host Stebbins doubled up the Buccaneers, 50-25, in a girls high school basketball game Jan. 26. Kaitlyn Seibel led Stebbins with an 18-point game.

Buccaneers win two

WILMINGTON — In back-to-back road games, the traveling Xenia Buccaneers limited Troy and Wilmington to 61 points in Friday and Saturday boys high school basketball wins. In the Jan. 25 win at Troy, Samari Curtis led all scorers with 29 points, to go with eight rebounds. Jate Bradley finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Zack Gaither was next with 11 points. Johnzel Gray snagged nine rebounds to go with his seven points in the 86-61 Troy win.

In Saturday’s Jan. 26 contest, Xenia claimed a 77-61 road win over the Hurricane. No individual scores were available. Xenia is now 9-7 overall, 6-4 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s South division. They’re scheduled to host GWOC South foe Stebbins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 29.

Bulldogs sink Miami Valley

YELLOW SPRINGS — After trailing 9-4 after a quarter of play, host Yellow Springs’ girls high school basketball team outscored Miami Valley by a 38-18 margin for a 42-27 win, Jan. 26 at Yellow Springs High. Angie Smith led the Bulldogs with 25 points, Haneefah Jones added seven points, while Tyler Linkhart, Aaliyah Longshaw and Channel Phillips combined for the other 10 points. Linkhart and Smith each snared 14 rebounds as well. Yellow Springs has now won five of its last six games, and will play a 7:30 p.m. game next on Tuesday, Jan. 29 at East Dayton Christian.

Cross scores 1,000th point in win

ARCANUM — Cedarville’s Colby Cross scored his 1,000th point in a 51-50 nonleague road win over Franklin Monroe. Cross scored 19 points in the game and scored the game winning basket for the second night in a row, this time with 20 seconds to go. Cedarville has won five of its last seven games.

Coe leads Cedarville to win

CEDARVILLE — Maggie Coe scored a game-best 25 points in Saturday’s Jan. 26 win, 57-30, over visiting Greenon. Ruby Stack almost finished in double-figure scoring for the Indians (11-5 overall, 8-4 Ohio Heritage Conference, South), finishing with nine points, and Kaylee Cyphers added eight. Cedarville hosts Newton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29 for its next contest.

Bellbrook falls in double OT

BELLBROOK — Ryan Chew scored 13 points, and Hayden Greene added 11, in a double overtime boys high school basketball loss to visiting Valley View on Jan. 25. Gio Geiger countered the Golden Eagles with a 34-point night for the Spartans. Bellbrook (4-10 overall, 3-5 Southwestern Buckeye League, Southwestern) plays at Clinton-Massie at 7 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 29 next.

Beavercreek falls in OT

VANDALIA — The host Butler Aviators outscored Beavercreek, 4-1, in overtime to claim a 58-55 win Jan. 25. Isaiah Moore, Adam Duvall and Yousef Saleh each scored eight points, while Brandon Zink, Brayden Walther and Mali Harris-Strayhorn each added seven, for Beavercreek (5-10, 2-6 GWOC East). The Beavers play at Springfield for a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 29 game next.

Indians upend Greenon

ENON — Benjamin Tarwater made layup with 20 seconds left to put Cedarville up three points. Greenon calls a timeout and the Knights’ Mason Potter scored on a 3-pointer to tie the game with 10 seconds remaining. The Indians’ Colby Cross hit a pull-up jumper in transition with three seconds to go to win the game for Cedarville. Cross led all scorers with 15 points in the win. Cedarville was down by as much as 15 in the second half and playing without a starter and two key players that come off the bench. Cedarville is now 8-8 overall, and in second place in the Ohio Heritage Conference’s South division with a 7-5 record after Friday’s Jan. 25 game. Greenon slips to 7-9 overall, 6-6 OHC South.

Skyhawks surf Green Wave

FAIRBORN — Fairborn improves to 11-4 after beating visiting Greenville, 83-30, on Jan. 25. The Skyhawks were led in scoring by Shaunn Monroe who had a game-high 20 points. Joe Nickel added 18 points, Tylen Eatmon added 11. Fairborn is back in action at 7:30p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29 against visiting Trotwood-Madison at Baker Memorial Fieldhouse. The Skyhawks currently trail T-M in the Greater Western Ohio Conference South by a half a game.

Legacy Christian defeats Broncos

XENIA — Roman Newsome and Erik Uszynski scored 17 points each, while Jonathan Riddle and Keano Hammerstrom scored 14 each, in Legacy Christian’s 70-44 home win Jan. 25 over Jefferson Township. LCA’s boys high school basketball team has a 2.5-game lead in the Metro Buckeye Conference with four league contests yet to play. But first, the Knights have a 7:30 p.m. nonleague tussle on Tuesday Jan. 29 in New Madison against host Tri-Village.

Greeneview sinks Madison Plains

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview’s girls high school basketball team held a 34-11 lead at halftime over visiting Madison Plains, then out scored the Golden Eagles 28-5 in the second half, in a Jan. 26 62-16 win. No individual statistics were available from the game. Greeneview (14-3 overall, 11-1 Ohio Heritage Conference South) hosts Catholic Central at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31 next.

Greeneview sixth-grade team is rolling

SPRINGFIELD — The Greeneview Rams’ sixth-grade girls basketball team continued its win streak Jan. 26 at Catholic Central, putting their record at 5-1. Brooklyn Erisman led the Rams with 22 points, Elyse Waggoner and Jordan Thacker added six points each, and Ally Truman had two points to defeat Catholic Central, 36-15.

