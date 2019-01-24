Greene County area high school wrestling honor roll

GREENE COUNTY — Area high school wrestlers with season records above .500 this season, with weight class, name, school, wins and losses (in parentheses), and pins:

(As of Wednesday, Jan. 23.)

106 POUNDS

Bryson Clinger, Beavercreek (9-6) 4 pins

113 POUNDS

Helena Swanson, Fairborn (2-0), 0 pins

Spencer Bullen, Beavercreek (15-12) 3 pins

120 POUNDS

Lincoln Kuba, Beavercreek (12-8) 3 pins

Madix Bryant, Xenia (10-5) 2 pins

126 POUNDS

Eric Bridgens, Bellbrook (2-0) 1 pin

Kyah Patrick, Beavercreek (16-5) 4 pins

Trevor Landon, Fairborn (16-6) 13 pins

132 POUNDS

Desmond Diggs, Xenia (25-5) 15 pins

138 POUNDS

Phillip Nared, Xenia (16-7) 7 pins

Phoenix Robinson, Fairborn (11-7) 6 pins

145 POUNDS

Owen Ebel, Bellbrook (3-1) 1 pin

Garrett Golden, Beavercreek (13-8) 7 pins

152 POUNDS

Peyton Robinson, Fairborn (13-4) 7 pins

Ian Baird, Beavercreek (11-10) 3 pins

Nick Cumpston, Bellbrook (3-2) 3 pins

Max Schonauer, Bellbrook (2-1) 2 pins

160 POUNDS

Alex Canida, Beavercreek (14-6) 5 pins

170 POUNDS

Jordan Dillon, Beavercreek (11-10) 5 pins

182 POUNDS

No entries

195 POUNDS

John Hammond, Beavercreek (21-10) 12 pins

Conner Bradley, Fairborn (11-5) 8 pins

Jacob Stickle, Xenia (11-6) 9 pins

220 POUNDS

Austin Stevenson, Beavercreek (13-8) 5 pins

Anthony Barhorst, Bellbrook (2-1) 2 pins

285 POUNDS

Peyton Bartley, Xenia (25-3) 21 pins

Justin Knipper, Beavercreek (17-8) 16 pins

Gavin Murphy, Fairborn (15-7) 10 pins

NO REPORT: Carroll, Yellow Springs, Legacy Christian, Cedarville, Greeneview.

Beavercreek’s Kyah Patrick defeats a Lakota East wrestler in a recent match. Patrick is among the Greene County area’s top wrestlers at 126 pounds.

Beavercreek's Kyah Patrick defeats a Lakota East wrestler in a recent match. Patrick is among the Greene County area's top wrestlers at 126 pounds. Karen Clark | Greene County News

Greeneview’s Teagan Hendricks (shown nearly pinning a Northeastern opponent), and his brother Devan Hendricks (in the background with the crazy warm-up pants) are among the area’s best wrestlers this season.