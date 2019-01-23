Central State men’s basketball game to be broadcast on Gem City Sports

WILBERFORCE — The Wednesday, Jan. 23 men’s college basketball game between the host Central State Marauders and the visiting Wayne State University Warriors will be broadcast online tonight on the Gem City Sports network.

The Marauders return to the court after a thrilling 65-60 win over the Wilberforce Bulldogs earlier this week.

Tonight CSU will take on the Wayne State Warriors out of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

The Warriors come in at 3-11 and the Marauders at 4-16 and are playing the third game of a five-game home stand.

Catch all the action online at: radio1.gemcitysports.com .