Sports Digest

Marauder women sink Spring Hill

WILBERFORCE — Chervelle Cox scored 15 points and dominated the boards with a game-best 15 rebounds, while Marauder teammates Jaeda Davis and Takyra Gilbert scored 16 points each, in a 73-61 Central State University women’s basketball win Jan. 20 over Spring Hill (Ala.) College. The game had been delayed one day due to the weekend snowstorm.

Sandra Guilford also got into double-figure scoring for CSU, finishing with 10 points. Central State is now 6-12 overall, 4-6 in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action. The Marauders are scheduled to play at Salem University (W.Va.) at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 23 for their next contest. Spring Hill falls to 8-8 overall, 4-3 SIAC.

CSU men bomb 11 3-pointers in win

WILBERFORCE — The Central State University men’s basketball team hit a season-high 11 3-pointers in 69-56 win over visiting Spring Hill (Ala.) University, Jan. 20 in the Beacom/Lewis Gymnasium. The win snaps a three-game losing streak for CSU, now 3-16 overall, 2-9 in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.

Tom Johnson finished with 16 points, eight assists, eight steals and six rebounds to lead the Marauders. Orion Monford scored 15 points to go with five rebounds, Randall Clarkson, Jr. scored 12 points, and Michael Reeves finished with 10 points and eight rebounds in the CSU win. Spring Hill’s men’s team is now 5-12 overall, 1-7 in the SIAC.

Ram wrestlers strong

SABINA — Greeneview High wrestlers went a combined 20-7 in head-to-head matches, Jan. 18 at the East Clinton Duals wrestling meet. The Rams finished with a 3-2 overall dual-match record, defeating West Union (by a 42-6 team score), East Clinton (35-12) and North College Hill (42-6). Greeneview was outpointed due to forfeited matches in a 54-22 loss to Williamsburg. Greenon then claimed a 66-18 win over the Rams, despite losing three of the four contested head-to-head matches.

Devan Hendricks and Chase Jordan each recorded four pins, Taylor Stinson notched three pins, Caleb Allen and Teagan Hendricks each had two pins and one decision, Curtis Kell had one win by pin, and Levi Rudduck won a match by technical fall and another by decision.

MS Rams win East Clinton Duals

SABINA — The Greeneview Middle School wrestling team won the East Clinton Duals by going undefeated Jan. 18 with five decisive team wins, including two shutouts.

The Rams beat Clermont Northeastern 87-0, Dixie 90-0, Williamsburg 77-9, host East Clinton 77-9, and North College Hill 69-18.

Cedarville wins over Triad

CEDARVILLE — Colby Cross scored 19 points and Trent Koning scored 15 others in host Cedarville’s 61-57 boys high school basketball win over Triad, Jan. 18 at Cedarville High. Drew Campbell led Triad with an 18-point effort in the road loss. Cedarville is now 6-7 overall and tied with Southeastern for second in the Ohio Heritage Conference’s South division with a 6-4 record. Triad is now 0-15, 0-10 in the OHC North.

Patriots win in OT

RIVERSIDE — The host Carroll Patriots outscored Roger Bacon by a 12-8 count in overtime to claim a 50-46 boys high school basketball win on Jan. 18. Simon Jefferson scored a game-high 14 points, Austin Schafer scored 13 points, Matt Cogan finished with 10 points and Jaden Dahm added nine in the win. Roger Bacon was led by Tre Munson, who finished with 13 points off the bench. Carroll is now 6-8 overall, 2-5 in the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed’s North division. RB is now 4-11, 0-6 GCLC South.

Knights defeat Dayton Christian

XENIA — Legacy Christian Academy defeated Dayton Christian by a 58-45 score in high school boys basketball play, Jan. 18. LCA is now 12-2 overall this season. The Knights lead the Metro Buckeye Conference with an 8-0 record, and will host Greene County rival Yellow Springs at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22.

Eagles soar past Yellow Springs

MIDDLETOWN — The Host MCS Eagles outscored Yellow Springs 16-6 in the second quarter to earn a 52-47 win, Jan. 18, in Metro Buckeye Conference boys high school basketball action. No individual statistics were reported by Yellow Springs, who is now 2-10 overall, 2-6 in the MBC.

Vikings win over Beavercreek

MIAMISBURG — Chris Herbort scored a game-high 16 points, but host Miamisburg came away with a 48-37 boys high school basketball win over Beavercreek on Jan. 18. Beavercreek’s Brayden Walther also got into double figures in scoring with 11 points in the loss. Beavercreek is now 5-9 overall, 2-6 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference, National East.

Greeneview falls to Fairbanks

JAMESTOWN — Unbeaten Fairbanks handed Greeneview a 47-40 boys high school basketball loss on Jan. 18. Gabe Caudill led the Rams (5-9 overall, 3-7 Ohio Heritage Conference) with 12 points, Cole Allen finished with nine while Collin Wilson and Braydan Dobney each scored seven. Fairbanks is now 10-1 in the OHC North, and 10-1 overall. The Greeneview junior varsity boys team lost to Fairbanks by a 56-34 score, with Isaiah Marvin leading the Rams with 12 points. The freshman team lost to the Panthers by a 51-14 score.

Golden Eagles lose at Franklin

FRANKLIN — Host Franklin jumped out to a 10-4 lead after the first quarter then rolled to a 53-40 boys high school basketball win over Bellbrook on Jan. 18. Ryan Chew was the top scorer for Bellbrook with 14 points, and teammate Caleb Scott finished with 11. Franklin’s Will Emrick took high scoring honors with 15 points. Bellbrook is now 4-8 overall and 3-3 in the Southwestern Buckeye League’s Southwestern division, while Franklin is 8-5 overall and 4-4 SWBL Southwestern.

Rams roll over Fairbanks

MILFORD CENTER — Sylvie Sonneman scored a team-high 14 points, Rachel Strickle scored nine points, Faith Rutherford scored eight and Kenzie Harding tossed in seven as Greeneview’s girls high school basketball team defeated Fairbanks by a 59-23 score, Jan. 17. Greeneview is now 12-3 overall and leads the Ohio Heritage Conference’s South division with a 9-1 mark. Fairbanks’ varsity girls fall to 1-14, 1-8 OHC North. In the junior varsity contest, Fairbank defeated Greeneview, 30-20.

Bulldogs claim win over MCS

MIDDLETOWN — Angie Smith scored a game-best 23 points, Channel Phillips scored 11 points to go with 10 rebounds, and Haneefah Jones scored 10 points and hauled down another 10 rebounds in the Yellow Springs girls high school basketball win over Middletown Christian, Jan. 17. Yellow Springs is now 7-7 overall, 5-3 in the Metro Buckeye Conference, while Middletown Christian is now 5-10, 2-7 MBC.

Indians fall to WL-S

WEST LIBERTY — Emily Hollar scored 20 points to lead West Liberty-Salem to a 58-39 win over Cedarville, Jan. 17, in girls high school basketball play. No individual statistics were reported from Cedarville. The Indians are now 9-5 overall, 5-4 in the Ohio Heritage Conference South, while WLS is 10-3 overall with a OHC North leading 8-0 league record.

Buccaneers lose on the road

VANDALIA — A 30-point halftime lead was all the cushion the host Butler Aviators needed in a Jan. 18 girls high school basketball win over Xenia. Butler won Friday’s Greater Western Ohio Conference game, 64-28. Tyree Fletcher led the Aviators with a 14-point effort. No individual statistics were reported by Xenia (1-14, 1-8 GWOC South). Butler is now 8-8 overall, 6-4 in the GWOC North.

Jump Start hoops starts Jan. 22

BEAVERCREEK — Jump Start Hoop Stars Grades 1-2 will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through Feb. 26 in Shaw Elementary Gym. Hoop Stars and Little Hoop Stars Basketball is a fun oriented, highly instructional, recreational basketball program. The goal of this program is to pique each child’s curiosity, to get kids excited about playing basketball and to teach good basic fundamentals at the same time.

The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

