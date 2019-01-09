Girls Greene County area scoring, rebounding leaders

Top scorers and rebounders for high school players in the Greene County area, as of Jan. 9, with name school and total.

GIRLS

SCORING AVERAGE

(Eight points or more)

Angie Smith, Yellow Springs 23.3

Maggie Coe, Cedarville 22.9

Emma Hess, Legacy Christian 18.6

Sylvie Sonneman, Greeneview 16.0

Julia Keller, Carroll 14.3

Evelyn Oktavec, Fairborn 14.0

Elizabeth Bush, Carroll 13.6

Khala Powell, Fairborn 13.2

Kamea Baker, Xenia 11.1

Kathleen Ahner, Legacy Christian 11.1

Kenzie Harding, Greeneview 10.8

Kaylee Cyphers, Cedarville 10.6

Alyssa Hall, Beavercreek 10.5

Emily Riddle, Legacy Christian 9.6

Kristen Williams, Beavercreek 9.2

Allie Stefanek, Carroll 8.9

Bailey Zerby, Bellbrook 8.6

Megan Leraas, Carroll 8.3

Anna Landing, Beavercreek 8.2

Natalie Oktavec, Fairborn 8.1

REBOUNDING AVERAGE

(Six rebounds or more)

Tyler Linkhart, Yellow Springs 13.4

Angie Smith, Yellow Springs 9.4

Annlyn Foster, Yellow Springs 8.3

Julia Keller, Carroll 7.6

Kristen Williams, Beavercreek 6.7

Kayla Paul, Bellbrook 6.5

Kaylee Cyphers, Cedarville 6.1

Maria Uszynski, Legacy Christian 6.0

Yellow Springs’ Angie Smith leads the Greene County area in scoring with 23.3 points per game, so far this season. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/01/web1_AngieSmith_PS.jpg Yellow Springs’ Angie Smith leads the Greene County area in scoring with 23.3 points per game, so far this season. John Bombatch | Greene County News

Information compiled by Sports Editor John Bombatch.

Information compiled by Sports Editor John Bombatch.