Greene County area scoring, rebounding leaders

Top scorers and rebounders for high school players in the Greene County area, as of Jan. 9, with name school and total.

BOYS

SCORING AVERAGE

(10 points or more)

Samari Curtis, Xenia 30.0

Shaunn Monroe, Fairborn 24.5

Andrew Clark, Yellow Springs 18.9

Colby Cross, Cedarville 18.3

Nick Clevenger, Greeneview 15.0

Erik Uszynski, Legacy Christian 14.7

Gabe Caudill, Greeneview 13.0

Cole Allen, Greeneview 12.5

Hayden Greene, Bellbrook 12.2

Joe Nickel, Fairborn 11.8

Chris Herbort, Beavercreek 11.4

Isaiah Moore, Beavercreek 10.9

Mike Sharavjamts, Legacy Christian 10.7

Keano Hammerstrom, Legacy Christian 10.4

Trent Koning, Cedarville 10.4

Austin Schafer, Carroll 10.3

Matt Cogan, Carroll 10.3

Dylan Hoosier, Xenia 10.3

REBOUNDING AVERAGE

(4 rebounds or more)

Erik Uszynski, Legacy Christian 8.6

Braeden Gedeon, Bellbrook, 7.8

Samari Curtis, Xenia 6.9

Joe Nickel, Fairborn 6.1

Noah Crawford, Xenia 5.9

Keano Hammerstrom, Legacy Christian 5.8

Tylen Eatmon, Fairborn 5.7

Jarod Bodekor, Fairborn 5.6

Mike Sharavjamts, Legacy Christian 5.3

Jaden Dahm, Carroll 5.2

Chris Herbort, Beavercreek 4.7

Trey Anderson, Yellow Springs 4.6

Shaunn Monroe, Fairborn 4.6

Otis Person III, Fairborn 4.3

Will Severt, Carroll 4.3

Xenia’s Samari Curtis leads the Greene County area with a 30 points-per-game scoring average thus far this season. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/01/web1_CurtisWC23_PS.jpg Xenia’s Samari Curtis leads the Greene County area with a 30 points-per-game scoring average thus far this season. File photo

Information compiled by Sports Editor John Bombatch.

