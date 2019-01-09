Rams wrestle tough on Senior Night

JAMESTOWN — A sizable crowd piled into Greeneview High’s Gary Bradds Gymnasium to cheer on the Rams varsity wrestling team Jan. 9 on Senior Night, and the team didn’t disappoint.

While they were outnumbered in a narrow opening team loss to Clinton-Massie, the Rams dominated their matches against Ohio Heritage Conference foe Northeastern on Wednesday night.

Teagan Hendricks claimed a 9-0 win over Northeastern’s Kyle Kinder at 113 pounds, his brother Devan Hendricks defeated Andrew McKee, 19-4, in a 152-pound match, 160-pounder Caleb Allen pinned the Jets Mason McKee in 1:07, Curtis Kell claimed a pin over Tanner Litteral at 170 pounds, Levi Ruddock pinned Connor Obee in 1:21 at 195 pounds, and heavyweight Chase Jordan pinned Northeastern’s Garrett Miller in 3:59.

“The team wrestled very aggressively tonight,” said Greeneview Rams coach Mark Matt. “It was Senior Night, so the kids were very pumped up and motivated. It was exciting to see that. We appreciate all the parents, fans and students who came out to support these guys tonight. It was a great send off for those seniors.”

The school honored seniors Taylor Stinson (138 pounds), Devan Hendricks (145), Curtis Kell (160), Ruddock (195) and Jordan (285). Stinson, Hendricks and Jordan are also the team’s tri-captains this season.

“The heavy part of our team are seniors, and we really appreciate them,” Matt said. “Tonight, we lost to a very good Clinton-Massie team, because we didn’t have enough numbers. But they were very good. In dual matches, we are 4-2. We were recently at the Beavercreek Invitational against some bigger schools, and we had two of our guys (Devan and

Teagan Hendricks) win their weight classes, and our heavyweight (Jordan) took third.

“So, we have guys who are already doing well this season, but we’re still working hard to do even better when the state tournament rolls around.”

Two-time state placer Devan Hendricks signed to wrestle at Louisville, Kentucky’s Bellarmine University this past December. He said he sees the team growing this season, and also sees a bright future in Rams wrestling.

“We’ve improved a lot since I’ve been here, and I know there’s like 15 really good eighth grade wrestlers who plan on joining the program next season, so things are looking good here,” Hendricks said. “From my freshman year to this year, I’ve seen huge jumps in talent here every year. … We’re winning a lot more matches now. Tonight we won six out of seven matches (against Northeastern). I think last year, we might’ve won maybe two matches. We have really good coaches who provide us with a lot of good information, and it’s showing on the mat now.”

Matt and assistant coaches John Wallace and Matt Middleton, along with middle school coaches Sam Hook and Sol Mullikin deserve the credit for Greeneview’s improvement.

Earlier in the evening, Greeneview lost a dual match to Clinton-Massie. The Rams held their own, but the Falcons earned more points due to forfeit wins in categories where Greeneview did not have a wrestler in the weight class.

“Our program is developing and improving, and we’re very fortunate to have guys like our seniors in leadership roles, because they are setting the stage for us for a very exciting future,” Matt said.

Senior heavyweight wrestler Chase Jordan (top) pinned his Northeastern opponent with 0.6 seconds left in the second round of Wednesday’s Jan. 9 Senior Night matches at Greeneview High School. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/01/web1_ChaseJordan_PS.jpg Senior heavyweight wrestler Chase Jordan (top) pinned his Northeastern opponent with 0.6 seconds left in the second round of Wednesday’s Jan. 9 Senior Night matches at Greeneview High School. John Bombatch | Greene County News With his Greeneview teammates looking on, Teagan Hendricks flips Northeastern’s Kyle Kinder and nearly pins his shoulders to the mat, in Wednesday’s Jan. 9 high school wrestling match in the 113-pound weight class on Senior Night at Greeneview High School in Jamestown. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/01/web1_TeaganHendricks_PS.jpg With his Greeneview teammates looking on, Teagan Hendricks flips Northeastern’s Kyle Kinder and nearly pins his shoulders to the mat, in Wednesday’s Jan. 9 high school wrestling match in the 113-pound weight class on Senior Night at Greeneview High School in Jamestown. John Bombatch | Greene County News

By John Bombatch jbombatch@aimmediamidwest.com

