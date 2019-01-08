Sports Digest

Bucs fall behind early

XENIA — Host Xenia High’s girls basketball team outscored Northwestern 14-8 in the second half, and shutout the Warriors in the third quarter, but the Buccaneers couldn’t dig out of a 30-8 halftime deficit in a 38-22 Jan. 7 loss. No individual statistics were available from either team. Xenia (1-11) next plays at 7:30 p.m. on the road against Piqua.

CJ rallies past Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Chaminade Julienne outscored Fairborn by a 21-11 margin in the game’s final quarter to earn a come-from-behind 52-45 win Jan. 7 in girls high school basketball. Eve Monaghan led the Eagles with 16 points while CJ teammate Jordyn Varise finished with 12. No individual statistics were reported by Fairborn (6-7), which plays at Tippecanoe at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9 for their next game.

Wilmington knocks off Bellbrook

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook led visiting Wilmington High by a 30-25 score heading into the final eight minutes of their Jan. 7 girls basketball game, but the Hurricane scored 19 points (to seven for the Golden Eagles) to rally to a 44-37 Wilmington win. Wilmington’s Mya Jackson led all scorers with 23 points. Kayla Paul led Bellbrook with 13 points, and Maria Mescher was next with 10. The Golden Eagles (4-7) host Franklin next for a 7:15 p.m. game, Thursday Jan. 10 at Bellbrook High School.

Bulldogs bowl over LCA

YELLOW SPRINGS — Zavior Baisden let all bowlers with a 151-171 — 322 series, Finn Bledsoe turned in a 156-148 — 304 series and the Yellow Springs Bulldogs boys high school bowling team claimed a 1,950 to 1,733 win Jan. 7 over Legacy Christian. Jackson Ewing tossed a team-best 317 series for LCA.

Rams defeat Madison Plains

JAMESTOWN — Braedan Brennaman tossed a 135-170 — 305 series and Rams teammate Adam Schornak rolled a 150-146 — 296 to lead the Greeneview boys varsity bowling team to a 1,951 to 1,928 win over Madison Plains on Jan. 7. No individual results were reported by Madison Plains. Greeneview is now 8-7 overall, 3-2 in the Ohio Heritage Conference, while Madison Plains slips to 3-5, 1-5 OHC. Greeneview will host Greenon next at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9 at Royal Z Lanes in Wilmington.

Reds set Caravan schedule

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds announced the group of Reds personnel who will be on hand when the Reds Caravan visits the National Museum of the US Air Force, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 19 in Fairborn. Broadcaster Jeff Piecoro, Reds pitchers Sal Romano and Cody Reed, Vice President and Senior Advisor to the General Manager Buddy Bell, VP of Player Development Shawn Pender and mascot Mr. Red are expected to be on hand.

The Reds Caravan will culminate Sunday, Jan. 20 with the Caravan Finale at the Florence Mall in Florence, Ky. Doors to the mall open at 9 a.m. and the Q&A with players will begin at 11 a.m. From noon to 2 p.m., fans can get autographs with current players and photos with Reds alumni and minor leaguers. Visit reds.com/caravan for up-to-date information.

Jump Start hoops offered

BEAVERCREEK — Jump Start Hoop Stars Grades 1-2 will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through Feb. 26 in Shaw Elementary Gym. Hoop Stars and Little Hoop Stars Basketball is a fun oriented, highly instructional, recreational basketball program. The goal of this program is to pique each child’s curiosity, to get kids excited about playing basketball and to teach good basic fundamentals at the same time.

The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

McCoy named Fast Pitch speaker

FAIRBORN — The Wright State baseball team has announced that sportswriter and member of the Baseball Hall of Fame Hal McCoy will be the keynote speaker for the 15th annual First Pitch Banquet on Friday, Feb. 1 on the main arena floor in WSU’s Nutter Center. McCoy has covered the Cincinnati Reds since 1973. He was at the forefront of the Pete Rose investigation, breaking many stories during the 1989 season while also covering the Reds on a daily basis. He is the writer that coined the title “Big Red Machine.”

The First Pitch Banquet features a sit-down dinner, program, and a silent auction. The proceeds from the evening will benefit current and future student-athletes of the Wright State baseball program. The event cost is $80 for a general admission ticket and $1,200 for a VIP table (seats 10 guests). The VIP table includes a pre-event meet and greet cocktail hour with Hal McCoy and recognition during the program. Doors will open to the public with the silent auction beginning at 6 p.m. For more information, please contact WSU head coach Alex Sogard at (937) 775-3668 or alex.sogard@wright.edu, or visit wsuraiders.com .

Drift Indy returning to Kil-Kare

INDIANAPOLIS — Drift Indy, the Midwest affiliate for the motor sport of auto drifting, announced its 2019 schedule on Friday, Jan. 4, and several sessions are scheduled for Kil-Kare Raceway.

The 13-event schedule has nine of its events lined up for the Kil-Kare Raceway venue, starting with the series’ first Drifting Clinic of the year on Friday, April 12. Four other Drift Indy events are scheduled for the Grissom Air National Guard airport just north of Kokomo, Ind. Visit driftindy.com for the full series schedule.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

