Sports Digest

Beavers bash Tippecanoe

BEAVERCREEK — The host Beavercreek High girls basketball team outscored Tippecanoe 23-5 in the first half, extended that lead to 37-10 after three quarters of play and cruised to a 46-22 home win Jan. 3. Kirsten Williams led all scorers with 18 points and Alyssa Hall was next with nine. Beavercreek has the weekend off. Their next scheduled game is set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9 in Clayton when the Beavers take on Northmont in the Thunderdome.

Indians roll past West Jeff

WEST JEFFERSON — Visiting Cedarville jumped out to a 17-5 lead after eight minutes of play, then stayed in front for a 53-27 Ohio Heritage Conference girls basketball win on Jan. 3. No individual stats were reported by either team. Cedarville, now 8-2 overall, 5-2 OHC, hosts Mechanicsburg at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5 next.

Greeneview blanked early

WEST LIBERTY — The Greeneview Rams failed to score in the first quarter, eventually falling to Ohio Heritage Conference foe West Liberty-Salem by a 45-31 score Jan. 3. WLS led 8-0 after the first period of play. Selena Weaver led the Tigers with 15 points, while Gabby Hollar was next with 10. Kenzie Harding led Greeneview (9-2, 6-1 OHC) with 13 points.

Bellbrook falls at CJ

DAYTON — Bellbrook’s Maren Freudenschuss led the Golden Eagles with nine points scored, Kayla Paul scored eight points, while Maria Mescher and Bailey Zerby scored seven each, but host Chaminade Julienne won the nonleague game, 46-35, on Jan. 3. Bellbrook (4-6) plays at Centerville next on Saturday, Jan. 5.

Thunderbirds rally past Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Visiting Lakota East outscored Fairborn 16-8 in the final period of play to claim a 49-48 win Jan. 3 in the Baker Middle School gym. No individual statistics were reported. Fairborn (6-5 overall, 5-1 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference’s South Division) hosts Troy at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5.

Drift Indy returning to Kil-Kare

INDIANAPOLIS — Drift Indy, the Midwest affiliate for the motor sport of auto drifting, announced it’s 2019 schedule on Friday, Jan. 4, and several sessions are scheduled for Kil-Kare Raceway.

The 13-event schedule has nine of its events lined up for the Kil-Kare Raceway venue, starting with the series’ first Drifting Clinic of the year on Friday, April 12. Four other Drift Indy events are scheduled for the Grissom Air National Guard airport just north of Kokomo, Ind. Visit driftindy.com for the full series schedule.

Extreme Quest program starts Saturday

BEAVERCREEK — Extreme Quest Sports Program Winter 2019 will take place 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Jan. 5 through Feb. 9 at Quest Dance Center, 3820 Kemp Road. The program is for ages 6 and up. Extreme Quest Sports Camp combines Hip Hop Dance, Gymnastics, and Parkour. Learn break dancing and street-style choreography in addition to obstacle course training including climbing, vaulting, rolling, flipping and more. The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Reds Caravan times announced

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds announced the group of Reds personnel who will be on hand when the Reds Caravan visits the National Museum of the US Air Force, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 19 in Fairborn. Broadcaster Jeff Piecoro, Reds pitchers Sal Romano and Cody Reed, Vice President and Senior Advisor to the General Manager Buddy Bell, V.P. of Player Development Shawn Pender and mascot Mr. Red are expected to be on hand.

The Reds Caravan will culminate Sunday, Jan. 20 with the Caravan Finale at the Florence Mall in Florence, Ky. Doors to the mall open at 9 a.m. and the Q&A with players will begin at 11 a.m. From noon to 2 p.m., fans can get autographs with current players and photos with Reds alumni and minor leaguers. Visit reds.com/caravan for up-to-date information.

Jump Start hoops offered

BEAVERCREEK — Jump Start Hoop Stars Grades 1-2 will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through Feb. 26 in Shaw Elementary Gym. Hoop Stars and Little Hoop Stars Basketball is a fun oriented, highly instructional, recreational basketball program. The goal of this program is to pique each child’s curiosity, to get kids excited about playing basketball and to teach good basic fundamentals at the same time.

The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

