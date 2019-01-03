CSU men nab road win

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Central State Marauders rang in the new year with a 65-55 road win Jan. 3 over Benedict College.

Snapping a nine-game losing streak, CSU improves to 2-12 on the season with a 1-7 ledger in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. Benedict falls to 2-10 overall with a 1-4 SIAC mark.

The Marauders, who never trailed through the entire 40 minutes of play, opened the game on a 9-2 run. BC fought back to even the score at 10-10 before CSU mounted a 11-1 run capped off by a Orion Monford make from three-point range. CSU maintained a double-digit lead through the remainder of the first half, taking a 27-16 lead at the break.

Benedict remained within striking distance. With 5:56 remaining in the game, a Davanta Wiltshire three-pointer cut the CSU lead down to three, 47-44. CSU answered with baskets from Martin Oliver and Dreon Lewis to bump the lead back up to seven. The free throw shooting of Tom Johnson would prove to be the difference for the Marauders down the stretch as the 5-foot-9 point guard knocked down 10 of 11 attempts to help CSU seal its first victory since Nov. 18.

Led by Johnson, CSU converted 17 of 23 free throw attempts while BC was just of 6 of 9 from the line. CSU also held an advantage in the paint, outscoring BC by 10.

Johnson led CSU with 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Glaspie contributed with 13 points, eight rebounds, and three steals. Monford added 12 points and three assists while Lewis picked up a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Since becoming active on Dec. 28, Lewis has scored in double-figures in every game. He has also recorded two double-doubles.

BC was paced by 17 points from Darius Williams.

CSU will return home to Wilberforce to take on Shawnee State at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 7 in the Beacom/Lewis Gymnasium.

Central State University’s Tom Johnson scored 16 points, grabbed seven rebounds, had five assists and three steals in the Marauders road win Jan. 3 in Columbia, S.C. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2019/01/web1_johnson_bc_PS.jpg Central State University’s Tom Johnson scored 16 points, grabbed seven rebounds, had five assists and three steals in the Marauders road win Jan. 3 in Columbia, S.C.

Losing streak is over

Story provided by Central State University Athletics, maraudersports.com .

