Sports Digest

Lovely MSC Player of the Week

PORTSMOUTH — Ashton Lovely was named the Mid-South Conference Player of the Week for the second time this season, the conference announced Jan. 1.

Lovely, a graduate of Greeneview High School, scored 15 points and pulled down eight rebounds in Shawnee State’s Dec. 29 105-58 win over West Virginia Tech. She then scored 31 points to go with eight more rebounds in a 75-72 win over St. Francis (Ind.). Lovely has been named Player of the Week twice so far this season, and has four such honors in her career.

Shawnee State will begin MSC play at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5 when they’ll host the University of Pikeville in the Waller Gymnasium.

Extreme Quest starts Jan. 5

BEAVERCREEK — Extreme Quest Sports Program Winter 2019 will take place 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Jan. 5 through Feb. 9 at Quest Dance Center, 3820 Kemp Road. The program is for ages 6 and up. Extreme Quest Sports Camp combines Hip Hop Dance, Gymnastics, and Parkour. Learn break dancing and street-style choreography in addition to obstacle course training including climbing, vaulting, rolling, flipping and more. The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Reds Caravan arrives Jan. 19

CINCINNATI — The annual Cincinnati Reds Caravan will make a return stop at the National Museum of the US Air Force in January. As part of the Reds’ North Tour of cities, the Reds Caravan is scheduled to make a stop at the Air Force Museum on Saturday, Jan. 19. Reds manager David Bell, third baseman Eugenio Suarez and catcher Tucker Barnhart are among the Reds players and coaches expected to be a part of the caravan in 2019.

Specific attendees for each stop, and the times they’ll be on hand will be announced in January. The Reds Caravan has scheduled stops in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and West Virginia. It will also visit over 20 Reds on Radio affiliates as well as schools, businesses and hospitals throughout Reds Country.

Jump Start hoops offered

BEAVERCREEK —

Jump Start Hoop Stars Grades 1-2 will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through Feb. 26 in Shaw Elementary Gym. Hoop Stars and Little Hoop Stars Basketball is a fun oriented, highly instructional, recreational basketball program. The goal of this program is to pique each child’s curiosity, to get kids excited about playing basketball and to teach good basic fundamentals at the same time.

The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

