Late free throws earn CSU road win

AUGUSTA, Ga. — In Central State University’s first game since Dec. 18, the Marauders women’s basketball team edged Paine College, 77-74, on Dec. 31.

With the win, CSU improves to 5-8 overall with a 3-3 mark in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. PC falls to 0-10 on the season with a 0-4 ledger in the SIAC.

In a back-and-forth first quarter, Paine’s Keondra Archie scored on a fastbreak to give her team a 13-12 edge heading into the second period. Paine opened the second quarter with a 6-0 run. CSU battled back with baskets from Takyra Gilbert and Brooke Spaulding. Sandra Guilford and Falon Edwards scored CSU’s final eight points of the half as the Marauders took a 31-28 lead into the break.

CSU opened the third quarter on a 9-3 run to go up 40-31. Paine remained within striking distance as a Zhane Green three-pointer sparked a 9-2 run to bring PC within one-point with 3:05 left in the third frame. Gilbert helped CSU regain momentum with a make from outside the arc and Edwards knocked down a mid-range jumper as the Marauders remained ahead, 51-48, entering the final 10 minutes of regulation.

CSU manufactured a 9-4 run to open the fourth quarter to go up 60-52 at the 8:27 mark. Paine responded with an 8-2 run capped off by a Camille Cunningham basket to make the score 62-60 with five minutes remaining. Gilbert and Spaulding scored the next five CSU points to bump the lead back up to seven. With 1:06 left on the clock, CSU maintained a seven-point lead. Archie sparked a 6-0 run for Paine to knock the CSU lead down to one, 75-74, with nine seconds left. Forced to foul, Paine sent Spaulding to the free throw line. The sophomore guard calmly knocked down both free throws to put CSU up by three with six seconds to go. On the next possession, the Marauder defense came up with the stop as Archie’s potential game-tying three ball came up short.

Edwards led all players with a career-high 22 points and 12 rebounds. Bri’elle Johnson provided a spark off the bench with 14 points and six rebounds. Jaeda Davis finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

CSU lost 69-49 at Benedict College on Jan. 2. According to the maraudersports.com website, the women’s team will next take on Stetson University for what is billed as an exhibition game, at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4 in Deland, Fla.

Story by Central State University Athletics. Visit maraudersports.com for more CSU sports information.

