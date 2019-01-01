Sports Digest

Knights win over Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE — Visiting Legacy Christian Academy outscored host Waynesville, 19-5, in the third quarter to roll to a 70-53 boys high school basketball road win Dec. 29 at Waynesville High in the Holiday Tournament title game. Erik Uszynski led all scorers with 25 points. Legacy’s next game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4 when the Knights (8-2, 4-0 MBC) will host Emmanuel Christian in Metro Buckeye Conference action.

On Friday, LCA defeated Goshen, 67-51, at Waynesville High in the tournament’s opening round. No individual statistics were reported.

Golden Eagles knock off Toledo Central Catholic

WEST CHESTER — Bellbrook’s girls high school basketball team defeated Toledo Central Catholic, 50-43, in Saturday’s second day of the Kemba Classic at Lakota West High School. Bailey Zerby led the Golden Eagles with 17 points, including a perfect 8-for-8 free throws in the fourth quarter. Dreann Price also got into double-figure scoring with 11.

Bellbrook (4-5) next plays on Thursday, Jan. 3 when they’ll play at Chaminade Julienne.

Greeneview defeats Madison Plains

WASHINGTON COURTHOUSE — Greeneview outscored Madison Plains 16-6 in the final quarter of play to claim a come-from-behind 47-42 win, Saturday, Dec. 29, in the boys high school varsity basketball consolation game of the McDonald’s Holiday Tournament at Miami Trace High School. Gabe Caudill led the Rams with 11 points scored, and Collin Wilson was named to the all-tournament team. Greeneview (2-7 0verall, 0-5 in the Ohio Heritage Conference) faces OHC foe West Jefferson on the road next, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4.

Rams defeat Madison Plains

LONDON — Greeneview’s junior varsity girls high school basketball team claimed a 37-23 win over host Madison Plains on Dec. 29 in the McDonald’s Holiday basketball tournament. Kiera Tamplin led the Rams (8-3) with 11 points scored.

Bellbrook beats Goshen twice

WAYNESVILLE — Braeden Gedeon hit the winning free throw with 0.4 seconds left to play to give the Bellbrook boys high school varsity team a 59-58 win over Goshen, Dec. 29 at Waynesville High. In the junior varsity contest, Bellbrook’s JV claimed a 43-37 win over Goshen’s JV.

Vikings rally past Xenia

XENIA — After trailing the host Xenia Buccaneers boys varsity basketball team 40-32 at the half, the Miamisburg Vikings outscored the Bucs 42-25 in the second half to claim a 74-65 win, Dec. 28 in Greater Western Ohio Conference action. Corey Hartman led the Vikings (7-3, 2-2 GWOC West) with 25 points while Duncan Hall finished with 19.

Xenia’s Samari Curtis tied Hartman for game-high honors with 25, and Dylan Hoosier was next with 16. Xenia (4-4 overall, 2-2 in the GWOC South) hosts Tippecanoe next at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4.

Panthers pound Cedarville

CEDARVILLE — Visiting Fairbanks outscored Cedarville 30-11 in the first half, and cruised to a 58-34 boys high school basketball win on Dec. 28 in Ohio Heritage Conference action. No stats were reported by Fairbanks. Trent Koning was the leading scorer for Cedarville (3-6, 3-3 OHC) with 18 points. the Indians return to OHC action at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4 when they play at Mechanicsburg.

Greeenview nips London

JAMESTOWN — Host Greeneview edged London, 55-53, to win the girls varsity basketball title game of the McDonald’s of Fayette County and Jamestown Holiday Basketball tournament, Dec. 28 at Greeneview High. Sylvie Sonneman led the Rams (9-1, 6-0 Ohio Heritage Conference) with 18 points, Kenzie Harding scored 15, Caitlin Sweat finished with eight points, Ashley Schloss and Rachel Strickle both finished with five, and Ellie Snyder scored three.

Harding was named to the all tournament team and Sonneman was named Tournament MVP.

Fairborn beats Oakwood

OAKWOOD — Fairborn’s boys high school varsity basketball team claimed a 68-56 nonleague win on Dec. 28 to up its record to 6-2 this season. Host Oakwood held a 27-24 advantage at the break, but the Skyhawks outscored the Lumberjacks 44-29 the rest of the way. No individual statistics were reported by Fairborn. Oakwood’s Daren Rubin led the ‘Jacks with 25 points. Fairborn’s next game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m Friday, Jan. 4 at Baker Middle School against Butler.

Rams fall in JV finals

LONDON — Greeneview’s junior varsity boys basketball team lost to host London in the JV championship game of the McDonald’s Holiday basketball tournament, Dec. 28. Thomas Butts led the Rams (3-6) with 18 points, Isaiah Marvin scored nine points, David Lehotay scored eight and Dakota Mangan finished with five in the loss.

Butts led the Rams with 10 points in Greeneview’s 43-34 first-round win Dec. 26 over Miami Trace.

H.S. GAME SCHEDULE

(For Wednesday, Jan. 2 and Thursday, Jan. 3)

WEDNESDAY

Bowling

Beavercreek, Fairborn at Aviators Classic, 9 a.m. Poelking Lanes, Huber Heights

Valley View at Greeneview, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Bowling

Fairborn vs. Greenon, 4 p.m., Bowl 10, Fairborn

Girls Basketball

Lakota East at Fairborn, 7:30 p.m., Baker MS, Fairborn

Tippecanoe at Beavercreek, 7:30 p.m.

Graham at Xenia, 7:30 p.m.

Bellbrook at Chaminade Julienne, 7:30 p.m.

Greeneview at West Liberty-Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Cedarville at West Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Troy Christian at Yellow Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Extreme Quest program

BEAVERCREEK — Extreme Quest Sports Program Winter 2019 will take place 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Jan. 5 through Feb. 9 at Quest Dance Center, 3820 Kemp Road. The program is for ages 6 and up. Extreme Quest Sports Camp combines Hip Hop Dance, Gymnastics, and Parkour. Learn break dancing and street-style choreography in addition to obstacle course training including climbing, vaulting, rolling, flipping and more. The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Reds Caravan arrives Jan. 19

CINCINNATI — The annual Cincinnati Reds Caravan will make a return stop at the National Museum of the US Air Force in January. As part of the Reds’ North Tour of cities, the Reds Caravan is scheduled to make a stop at the Air Force Museum on Saturday, Jan. 19. Reds manager David Bell, third baseman Eugenio Suarez and catcher Tucker Barnhart are among the Reds players and coaches expected to be a part of the caravan in 2019.

Specific attendees for each stop, and the times they’ll be on hand will be announced in January. The Reds Caravan has scheduled stops in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and West Virginia. It will also visit over 20 Reds on Radio affiliates as well as schools, businesses and hospitals throughout Reds Country.

Jump Start hoops offered

BEAVERCREEK — Jump Start Hoop Stars Grades 1-2 will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through Feb. 26 in Shaw Elementary Gym. Hoop Stars and Little Hoop Stars Basketball is a fun oriented, highly instructional, recreational basketball program. The goal of this program is to pique each child’s curiosity, to get kids excited about playing basketball and to teach good basic fundamentals at the same time.

The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.