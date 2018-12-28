Sports Digest

Brown, Lacure win at GMVWA tourney

VANDALIA — Legacy Christian Academy wrestlers Gavin Brown and Camron Lacure both won individual high school wrestling titles Dec. 28 at the annual Great Miami Valley Wrestling Association tournament, at the Student Activities Center at Butler High School. Four other Greene County area wrestlers placed in the top seven in their respective weight classes.

Brown claimed the tourney’s 126-pound weight class title and Lacure won the 120-pound class.

Two other Legacy Christian wrestlers also managed to place in their respective divisions. Matt Ellis finished fifth at 106 pounds, while Logan Attisano placed sixth at 113. Greeneview’s Devan Hendricks placed seventh at 145 pounds. In the 285-pound heavyweight class, Bellbrook’s Alex Stump wound up being eliminated in the fourth round of consolations. Xenia’s Peyton Bartley won his quarterfinal match, but lost by forfeit in the semis. He’ll finish no lower than fifth.

Patriots defeat Kings

KINGS MILLS — Carroll claimed a 50-41 win over host Kings in the first round of the Kings Holiday Classic, Dec. 27 in girls high school basketball. No other game details were available. The Patriots (9-0) are scheduled to play McNicholas on Friday, Dec. 28, then take on Thornville Sheridan for a 7 p.m. game on Saturday, Dec. 29 in the Braggin’ Rights Classic at Cincinnati’s Winton Woods High School.

Miami Trace edges Rams

WASHINGTON COURTHOUSE — Host Miami Trace claimed a 56-48 win over Greeneview in the opening round of the annual McDonald’s of Fayette County and Jamestown Holiday Basketball Tournament on Dec. 27. Cole Allen was the Rams leading scorer with 21 points and Collin Wilson finished with 10. Miami Trace led 26-21 at halftime. Greeneview (1-7) will play in the tournament consolation game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29 at Miami Trace against either London or Madison Plains.

Bellbrook falls to Fairfield

WEST CHESTER — Bellbrook lost to Fairfield, 51-35, in the opening day of the Kemba Holiday Classic Dec. 27 at Lakota West High School. Kayla Paul was the top scorer for the Golden Eagles with eight points. Bellbrook (3-5) will take on Toledo Catholic Central on Dec. 29 for its next game.

Rams JV falls in double OT

LONDON — Greeneview’s girls high school basketball junior varsity team fell in double overtime to Miami Trace, 38-31, Dec. 27 at Madison Plains High School. Laney Hines led the Rams with nine points, Madyson Ackerman scored eight, Kelsi Eakins and Sarah Trisel both scored five points, and Shelby Rutherford finished with four. The Rams JVs will play either host Madison Plains or London in Saturday’s 11 a.m. consolation game.

HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

(For Saturday, Dec. 29)

Boys Basketball

Carroll at King of the Smokies Tournament, Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Bellbrook at Waynesville Holiday tournament, TBA

Legacy Christian at Waynesville Holiday tournament, TBA

Greeneview at McDonald’s Holiday tournament, Washington CH, 6:30 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Miami East, 7 p.m., Casstown

Girls Basketball

Alter at Beavercreek, 1 p.m.

Xenia at Miamisburg, 1 p.m.

Carroll vs. Sheridan, at Kings Holiday Classic, 7 p.m., Kings Mills

Bellbrook vs. Toledo Central Catholic, 4 p.m. Lakota West, West Chester

Northeastern at Cedarville, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming and Diving

Springboro, Centerville at Bellbrook Quad, 6:30 p.m. Dayton Raider Aquatic Center

Extreme Quest program starts in January

BEAVERCREEK — Extreme Quest Sports Program Winter 2019 will take place 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Jan. 5 through Feb. 9 at Quest Dance Center, 3820 Kemp Road. The program is for ages 6 and up. Extreme Quest Sports Camp combines Hip Hop Dance, Gymnastics, and Parkour. Learn break dancing and street-style choreography in addition to obstacle course training including climbing, vaulting, rolling, flipping and more. The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Reds Caravan arrives Jan. 19

CINCINNATI — The annual Cincinnati Reds Caravan will make a return stop at the National Museum of the US Air Force in January. As part of the Reds’ North Tour of cities, the Reds Caravan is scheduled to make a stop at the Air Force Museum on Saturday, Jan. 19. Reds manager David Bell, third baseman Eugenio Suarez and catcher Tucker Barnhart are among the Reds players and coaches expected to be a part of the caravan in 2019.

Specific attendees for each stop, and the times they’ll be on hand will be announced in January. The Reds Caravan has scheduled stops in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and West Virginia. It will also visit over 20 Reds on Radio affiliates as well as schools, businesses and hospitals throughout Reds Country.

Jump Start hoops offered

BEAVERCREEK — Jump Start Hoop Stars Grades 1-2 will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through Feb. 26 in Shaw Elementary Gym. Hoop Stars and Little Hoop Stars Basketball is a fun oriented, highly instructional, recreational basketball program. The goal of this program is to pique each child’s curiosity, to get kids excited about playing basketball and to teach good basic fundamentals at the same time.

The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

