Greene County-area High School Bowling Honor Roll

GREENE COUNTY — Here’s a listing of the area’s top boys and girls bowling averages with bowler’s name, school, and current season average. To be eligible for the high school honor roll, bowlers must have participated in two-thirds of their team’s games this season.

BOYS

Team Records and Average

1. Beavercreek (5-0) 1,070.8

2. Carroll (3-2) 833.3

3. Greeneview (6-7) 769.8

4. Fairborn (3-4) 930.5

5. Xenia (3-4) 906.1

6. Yellow Springs (1-3) 704.2

7. Legacy Christian (0-6) 693.6

Top 30 Individuals, with season average

(Must be above 150.0)

1. Seth Koloski, Beavercreek 233.8

2. Michael Donahue, Beavercreek 231.5

3. Brent Shroyer, Beavercreek 224.9

4. Jacob Schoening, Carroll 213.8

5. Anthony Dorsten, Beavercreek 208.1

6. Aaron Adkins, Xenia 207.6

7. Grant Reeve, Beavercreek 204.4

8. Scott Thompson, Beavercreek 200.8

9. Dylan Eichman, Fairborn 199.6

10. Logan Cherpeski, Fairborn 197.1

11. Anthony D’Alesandro, Beavercreek 194.7

12. Stephen Spahr, Fairborn 190.3

13. Liam Seitz, Fairborn 189.3

14. Braeden Brennaman, Greeneview 187.5

15. James Lewis III, Fairborn 186.0

16. Samuel Bahorik, Xenia 185.7

17. Ryan Karr, Fairborn 185.3

18. James McDaniel, Xenia 184.3

19. Zane Eneix, Xenia 183.5

20. Camerson McPherson, Xenia 180.6

21. Michael Gaubeaux, Carroll 174.1

22. Jeffery Klepacz, Carroll 174.0

23. Tracy Howdyshell, Xenia 172.2

24. Daniel Kahn, Beavercreek 165.0

25. Dalton Hinders, Xenia 163.7

26. Adam Schornak, Greeneview 160.4

27. Zach Pollack, Legacy Christian 159.1

28. Jackson Mitchell, Carroll 158.3

29. Duncan Clough, Legacy Christian 157.1

30. Finn Bledsoe, Yellow Springs 156.4

GIRLS

Team Records and Average

1. Fairborn (6-1) 885.4

2. Xenia (6-1) 851.1

3. Beavercreek (3-2) 884.0

4. Greeneview (1-11) 525.6

5. Carroll (0-3) 612.8

Top 20 Individuals, with season average

(Must be above 130.0)

1. Natalie Hanson, Fairborn 219.2

2. Audrey Renner, Fairborn 199.1

3. Paige Rockwell, Beavercreek 193.0

4. Megan McHone, Beavercreek 188.5

5. Kailee Palecek, Xenia 188.2

6. Caity Moody, Xenia 183.4

7. Kera Micheals, Beavercreek 178.5

8. Kelsey Rose, Xenia 176.9

9. Jenna Morgan, Beavercreek 175.1

10. Tessa Shearer, Fairborn 173.3

11. Callie Shimek, Fairborn 172.2

12. Joselyn Terpenning, Beavercreek 169.5

13. Gillian Miller, Xenia 161.1

14. Lindsay Shaffer, Carroll 156.8

15. Allison Gaines, Beavercreek 156.5

16. Gracie Howell, Xenia 147.8

17. Emily Reichert, Fairborn 147.6

18. Jacqueline Jones, Beavercreek 145.9

19. Heather Thomas, Carroll 141.6

20. Anna Willingham, Greeneview 138.5

No Team: Cedarville, Bellbrook, Yellow Springs girls, Legacy Christian girls

Xenia’s Caity Moody throws a strike during a girls high school bowling match earlier this season. Moody is currently ranked sixth among the top 20 bowlers in the girls honor roll this week. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/12/web1_MoodyBOwl_PS.jpg Xenia’s Caity Moody throws a strike during a girls high school bowling match earlier this season. Moody is currently ranked sixth among the top 20 bowlers in the girls honor roll this week. File photo.

Compiled by John Bombatch. Send your high school team’s bowling statistics to sports@xeniagazette.com.

