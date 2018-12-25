Area High School Wrestling Honor Roll

GREENE COUNTY — Area high school wrestlers with season records of .500 or better this season with weight class, name, school, wins and losses and pins:

(As of Saturday, Dec. 22.)

106 POUNDS

Bryson Clinger, Beavercreek (7-2) 0 pins

Austin Hoskins, Xenia (4-3) 2 pins

113 POUNDS

No local entries

120 POUNDS

Madix O’Bryant, Xenia (7-2) 2 pins

Kanden Pitman, Xenia (6-2) 4 pins

126 POUNDS

Eric Bridgens, Bellbrook (2-0) 1 pin

Kyah Patrick, Beavercreek (7-1) 0 pins

Trevor Landon, Fairborn (8-3) 5 pins

132 POUNDS

Desmond Diggs, Xenia (8-1) 6 pins

138 POUNDS

Phoenix Robinson, Fairborn (8-2) 4 pins

145 POUNDS

Phillip Nared, Xenia (8-1) 6 pins

Garrett Golden, Beavercreek (7-1) 0 pins

Owen Ebel, Bellbrook (3-1) 3 pins

152 POUNDS

Peyton Robinson, Fairborn (5-1) 3 pins

Ian Baird, Beavercreek (5-2) 0 pins

Nick Cumpston, Bellbrook (3-2) 3 pins

Max Schonauer, Bellbrook (2-1) 1 pin

160 POUNDS

Alex Canida, Beavercreek (7-2) 0 pins

Hunter Elmore, Bellbrook (2-2), 2 pins

170 POUNDS

No local entries.

182 POUNDS

No local entries.

195 POUNDS

Jacob Stickle, Xenia (6-1) 5 pins

Conner Bradley, Fairborn (4-1) 4 pins

Matthew Billock, Bellbrook (2-2) 2 pins

220 POUNDS

Bradley Smith, Beavercreek (5-0) 0 pins

Anthony Barhorst, Bellbrook (2-1) 2 pins

285 POUNDS

Peyton Bartley, Xenia (8-1) 6 pins

Justin Knipper, Beavercreek (6-3) 0 pins

Gavin Murphy, Fairborn (5-4) 4 pins

NO REPORT: Carroll; Greeneview, Cedarville, Legacy Christian, Yellow Springs.

Xenia High School’s Peyton Bartley (shown with Buccaneers head coach Sean Schooley), recently won his 99th and 100th career wrestling matches. The Bucs heavyweight currently leads the Greene County area with an 8-1 overall record with six pins. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/12/web1_PeytonBartley100_PS.jpg Xenia High School’s Peyton Bartley (shown with Buccaneers head coach Sean Schooley), recently won his 99th and 100th career wrestling matches. The Bucs heavyweight currently leads the Greene County area with an 8-1 overall record with six pins. Submitted photo.

Wrestling Honor Roll composed by John Bombatch. Send your team’s wrestling results to: sports@xeniagazette.com.

