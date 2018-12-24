Sports Digest

Greeneview wins over Triad

JAMESTOWN — Sylvie Sonneman scored 20 points, Kenzie Harding and Ashley Schloss scored nine each, and Caitlin Sweat added eight as Greeneview High’s girls varsity basketball team claimed a 59-33 win over Triad, Dec. 22. The junior varsity team won over East Clinton by a 62-20 score.

The Rams varsity (7-1 overall, 6-0 in the Ohio Heritage Conference) will play host to the McDonald’s Holiday basketball tournament, which begins at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26 at Greeneview High.

Game passes are not valid for the holiday tournament games.

Bellbrook defeats Valley View

GERMANTOWN — Bellbrook beat Valley View, Dec. 21 by a score of 50-40. Ryan Chew had 16 points and Hayden Greene had 12. Henry Ajing led the Bellbrook effort on the boards. Valley View won the junior varsity contest (45-32) and the freshman game (43-29), however.

Greeneview out-pins the Pirates

JAMESTOWN — Braeden Brennaman rolled a 189-247 — 436 series, while Rams teammates Adam Schornak and Steven Ross rolled respective 310 and 309 series, to lead Greeneview to a 2,139 to 1,786 boys high school bowling team win Dec. 21 over Riverside.

Rams fend off Riverside

JAMESTOWN — Riverside outscored Greeneview in Baker Game competition, but the Rams held on to claim a narrow 1,785 to 1,741 girls high school bowling win on Dec. 21. The match win was the Rams’ first of the season. Anna Willingham led Greeneview with a match-high 147-192 — 331 series. Greeneview will host Valley View for its next match, at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 at Royal Z Lanes in Wilmington.

Indians defeat Greeneview

JAMESTOWN — Colby Cross scored 21 points as Cedarville handed Greeneview a home loss Dec. 21 at Greeneview High. Cole Allen led the Rams with 16 points in Friday’s loss.

Cedarville is now 3-5 overall, 3-2 in the Ohio Heritage Conference. They’ll host Fairbanks next at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28. Greeneview falls to 1-6, 0-5 OHC, and will play in the Miami Trace holiday tournament starting on Thursday, Dec. 27. According to the OHCsports.com website, game time and the Rams’ opponent had yet to be determined.

In the junior varsity game, Greeneview’s Isaiah Martin scored 14 points in the Rams 31-22 win.

Rams wrestlers tough in tri-matches

SPRINGFIELD — The Greeneview high school and middle school wrestling teams each swept wins in Dec. 20 tri-matches with Northeastern, and South Charleston Southeastern.

The Middle School team beat Northeastern 84-3 and beat Southeastern 90-0. The Rams got pins by Gabe Shoults, Logan Kibble, Adam Cline, Logan Sandlin, Paul Hackney, Ashtan Hendricks, Payden Kibble, Jett Daniels and C.J. Henry. Cameron Bottorff also had a win.

The High School Rams beat Northeastern 33-12 and beat Southeastern 35-18. Going 2-0 for the night were Teagan Hendricks, Devan Hendricks, Taylor Stinson, Chase Jordan and Caleb Allen. Going 1-1 for the night were Levi Rudduck and Curtis Kell.

Zerby scores 22 in Golden Eagles win

BELLBROOK — Bailey Zerby scored a game-high 22 points in Bellbrook’s Dec. 20 home win over Eaton. Two other Golden Eagles players ended up with double-figure scoring in the win: Maria Mescher scored 14 points; and Maren Freudenschuss finished with 11. Bellbrook (3-4 overall, 2-3 in the Southwestern Buckeye League) played at Brookville on Saturday night and won, 65-39. Freudenschuss led that game with 16 points. They’ll next compete in the Kemba Classic tournament Dec. 28-29 in West Chester. The Golden Eagles’ first contest is set for 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28 against Fairfield.

Reds announce Caravan dates

CINCINNATI — The annual Cincinnati Reds Caravan will make a return stop at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in January. As part of the Reds’ North Tour of cities, the Reds Caravan is scheduled to make a stop at the Air Force Museum on Saturday, Jan. 19. Reds manager David Bell, third baseman Eugenio Suarez and catcher Tucker Barnhart are among the Reds players and coaches expected to be a part of the caravan in 2019.

Specific attendees for each stop, and the times they’ll be on hand will be announced in January. The Reds Caravan has scheduled stops in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and West Virginia. It will also visit over 20 Reds on Radio affiliates as well as schools, businesses and hospitals throughout Reds Country.

Christmas week basketball camps

DAYTON — The Wade O’Connor Elite Basketball Academy will be hosting a series of youth basketball camps Dec. 21 through Dec. 28 at three area locations. Camps for boys and girls in grades 2-9 will take place at Spring Valley Academy in Centerville, Henley Hall, located at 766 Space Dr. in Beavercreek, and at Bellbrook High School, 3737 Upper Bellbrook Road.

Every camp athlete who attends will be part of a drawing to win two tickets to a University of Dayton college basketball home game. Call 937-499-4345, or visit their website at makeplaystoday.com for a full listing of basketball camps, to register, plus information on a 3-on-3 Christmas Eve tournament.

Extreme Quest program starts in January

BEAVERCREEK — Extreme Quest Sports Program Winter 2019 will take place 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Jan. 5 through Feb. 9 at Quest Dance Center, 3820 Kemp Road. The program is for ages 6 and up. Extreme Quest Sports Camp combines Hip Hop Dance, Gymnastics, and Parkour. Learn break dancing and street-style choreography in addition to obstacle course training including climbing, vaulting, rolling, flipping and more. The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Jump Start hoops offered

BEAVERCREEK — Jump Start Hoop Stars Grades 1-2 will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through Feb. 26 in Shaw Elementary Gym. Hoop Stars and Little Hoop Stars Basketball is a fun oriented, highly instructional, recreational basketball program. The goal of this program is to pique each child’s curiosity, to get kids excited about playing basketball and to teach good basic fundamentals at the same time.

The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

