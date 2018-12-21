Sports Digest

Bellbrook nips Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Bellbrook topped the Skyhawks 36-31. However,

Fairborn gained wins from six out of the seven wrestlers in its lineup. Next up for Fairborn is the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Coaches Association holiday tournament Dec. 27-29 at Vandalia’s Butler High School.

Fairborn individual results: Chris Martin (106 pounds) win by forfeit; Trevor Landon (132) win by technical fall; Phoenix Robinson (138) win by technical fall; Peyton Robinson (160) win by pin; Conner Bradley (195) win by decision; Michael Bishop (220) loss by pin; Gavin Murphy (285) win by pin.

Carroll defeats Fenwick

MIDDLETOWN — The Carroll High School girls basketball team defeated Fenwick, 65-38 on Dec. 20. With the win, Carroll is the only Greater Catholic League Co-Ed team in the North division to win a divisional game. The Patriots (7-0 overall) are 4-0 in the GCLCE, while division foes Alter, Chaminade Julienne and Fenwick are a combined 0-7 in divisional play. Individual statistics from the Dec. 20 game were not available.

Golden Eagles win at home

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook girls high school basketball team broke open a close contest with Eaton, Dec. 20, by outscoring the visitors 25-13 in the fourth quarter for a 64-50 win. No Bellbrook individual statistics were reported. Bailey Shepherd was the top scorer for the Eaton Eagles with 12 points.

Bulldogs defeat Dayton Christian

MIAMISBURG — Angie Smith scored a team-high 22 points and Aaliyah Longshaw added 13 in Yellow Springs’ girls high school basketball win, 45-24, over Dayton Christian Dec. 20. The visiting Bulldogs (4-4 overall, 3-2 in the Metro Buckeye Conference) led 23-8 at halftime. Dayton Christian is now 3-5 overall, 1-4 in the MBC.

Reds announce Caravan dates

CINCINNATI — The annual Cincinnati Reds Caravan will make a return stop at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in January. As part of the Reds’ North Tour of cities, the Reds Caravan is scheduled to make a stop at the Air Force Museum on Saturday, Jan. 19. Reds manager David Bell, third baseman Eugenio Suarez and catcher Tucker Barnhart are among the Reds players and coaches expected to be a part of the caravan in 2019.

Specific attendees for each stop, and the times they’ll be on hand will be announced in January. The Reds Caravan has scheduled stops in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and West Virginia. It will also visit over 20 Reds on Radio affiliates as well as schools, businesses and hospitals throughout Reds Country.

Christmas week basketball camps

DAYTON — The Wade O’Connor Elite Basketball Academy will be hosting a series of youth basketball camps Dec. 21 through Dec. 28 at three area locations. Camps for boys and girls in grades 2-9 will take place at Spring Valley Academy in Centerville, Henley Hall, located at 766 Space Dr. in Beavercreek, and at Bellbrook High School, 3737 Upper Bellbrook Road.

Every camp athlete who attends will be part of a drawing to win two tickets to a University of Dayton college basketball home game. Call 937-499-4345, or visit their website at makeplaystoday.com for a full listing of basketball camps, to register, plus information on a 3-on-3 Christmas Eve tournament.

Extreme Quest program starts in January

BEAVERCREEK — Extreme Quest Sports Program Winter 2019 will take place 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Jan. 5 through Feb. 9 at Quest Dance Center, 3820 Kemp Road. The program is for ages 6 and up. Extreme Quest Sports Camp combines Hip Hop Dance, Gymnastics, and Parkour. Learn break dancing and street-style choreography in addition to obstacle course training including climbing, vaulting, rolling, flipping and more. The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Jump Start hoops offered

BEAVERCREEK — Jump Start Hoop Stars Grades 1-2 will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through Feb. 26 in Shaw Elementary Gym. Hoop Stars and Little Hoop Stars Basketball is a fun oriented, highly instructional, recreational basketball program. The goal of this program is to pique each child’s curiosity, to get kids excited about playing basketball and to teach good basic fundamentals at the same time.

The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

