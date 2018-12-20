Sports Digest

Bucs win on the road

VANDALIA — Xenia Warner’s 8th grade boys basketball team defeated Vandalia 48-36, Dec. 19. Tremell Wright led the 5-1 Bucs in scoring with 21 points. Joey Dawson added 13, Tawfiq Jabbar six, Shawn Thigpen four, and Nate Fellie scored two.

Rams fall at West Jeff

WEST JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Greeneview’s seventh grade boys basketball team lost to undefeated West Jefferson, 48-21, on Dec. 18. Ryan Kilbarger led the Rams with eight points. Chase Allen added four points and Landon Gardner, Ian Rinehart, and Aiden Kirsch each netted three points for the Rams’ total. The Rams record is now 2-4 overall.

MS Rams split

WEST JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Greeneview’s boys and girls seventh- and eighth-grade basketball teams split with host West Jefferson in a series of Dec. 19 basketball games. The seventh-grade boys (see above) fell 48-21 to West Jefferson, while the undefeated Greeneview MS eighth-grade boys team claimed a 41-24 win, with Myles Witt leading the way with a 12-point effort.

In girls play, Greeneview’s seventh-grade team won 29-15, and Eva Moore did most of the damage with 17 points scored.

The Greeneview eighth graders lost 27-17. Madison Firman led the Rams with eight points in the loss.

Reds announce Caravan dates

CINCINNATI — The annual Cincinnati Reds Caravan will make a return stop at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in January. As part of the Reds’ North Tour of cities, the Reds Caravan is scheduled to make a stop at the Air Force Museum on Saturday, Jan. 19. Reds manager David Bell, third baseman Eugenio Suarez and catcher Tucker Barnhart are among the Reds players and coaches expected to be a part of the caravan in 2019.

Specific attendees for each stop, and the times they’ll be on hand will be announced in January. The Reds Caravan has scheduled stops in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and West Virginia. It will also visit over 20 Reds on Radio affiliates as well as schools, businesses and hospitals throughout Reds Country.

Christmas week basketball camps

DAYTON — The Wade O’Connor Elite Basketball Academy will be hosting a series of youth basketball camps Dec. 21 through Dec. 28 at three area locations. Camps for boys and girls in grades 2-9 will take place at Spring Valley Academy in Centerville, Henley Hall, located at 766 Space Dr. in Beavercreek, and at Bellbrook High School, 3737 Upper Bellbrook Road.

Every camp athlete who attends will be part of a drawing to win two tickets to a University of Dayton college basketball home game. Call 937-499-4345, or visit their website at makeplaystoday.com for a full listing of basketball camps, to register, plus information on a 3-on-3 Christmas Eve tournament.

Extreme Quest program starts in January

BEAVERCREEK — Extreme Quest Sports Program Winter 2019 will take place 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Jan. 5 through Feb. 9 at Quest Dance Center, 3820 Kemp Road. The program is for ages 6 and up. Extreme Quest Sports Camp combines Hip Hop Dance, Gymnastics, and Parkour. Learn break dancing and street-style choreography in addition to obstacle course training including climbing, vaulting, rolling, flipping and more. The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Jump Start hoops offered

BEAVERCREEK — Jump Start Hoop Stars Grades 1-2 will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through Feb. 26 in Shaw Elementary Gym. Hoop Stars and Little Hoop Stars Basketball is a fun oriented, highly instructional, recreational basketball program. The goal of this program is to pique each child’s curiosity, to get kids excited about playing basketball and to teach good basic fundamentals at the same time.

The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

