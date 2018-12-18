Fellie named Athlete of the Month at XHS

Alexandra Fellie was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for November for Xenia High School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Fellie is a senior and was a first-year runner for the Cross Country team. She ran extremely well, improving her times each race. Fellie is a great leader and hard worker. Her efforts not only show on the Cross Country course, but in the classroom as well. She is in all honors classes and currently has a 4.8 grade-point average.

Alexandra Fellie was chosen as the Edward Jones Investments Athlete of the Month for November for Xenia High School. This award is being sponsored by the office of Mike Reed at Edward Jones Investments of Xenia, serving Xenia, Jamestown, Cedarville and surrounding areas. Fellie is a senior and was a first-year runner for the Cross Country team. She ran extremely well, improving her times each race. Fellie is a great leader and hard worker. Her efforts not only show on the Cross Country course, but in the classroom as well. She is in all honors classes and currently has a 4.8 grade-point average.