Sports Digest

Bulldogs lose to Miami Valley

KETTERING — Host Miami Valley rolled out to a 33-13 halftime lead and stayed out in front the rest of the way, in a Dec. 13 48-29 girls high school basketball win. No individual statistics were reported by either team. Yellow Springs falls to 3-4 overall, 2-2 in the Metro Buckeye League. The Bulldogs’ next contest is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 20 against Dayton Christian at Miamisburg Middle School.

Miami Valley now has a 6-1 overall record, 2-0 in the MBC.

LCA blasts Broncos

XENIA — Host Legacy Christian Academy shutout Jefferson Township, 26-0, in the opening quarter of play. The Knights were up 43-7 at the break, then outscored the Broncos by a 28-3 margin in the second half to nab the Metro Buckeye Conference win on Dec. 13. No individual statistics were reported by either team.

Legacy Christian remains in first in the MBC with a 4-0 league mark, 7-1 overall. LCA hosts Lehman Catholic at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15 for its next scheduled game.

Beavercreek bests Vikings

MIAMISBURG — Anthony Dorsten rolled a 245-257 — 502 series to lead the Beavers boys high school varsity bowling team to a 2,648 to 2,295 win Dec. 13 over Miamisburg. Other Beavercreek series scores were rolled by Grant Reeve (471), Scott Thompson (452), Michael Donahue (439) and Seth Koloski (398). Miamisburg’s top bowler was Caleb Witt who tossed a 213-259 — 472 series. Beavercreek (3-0 overall, 2-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference National East) bowls at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17 against Lebanon at Eastern Lanes in Middletown for its next match.

Piqua nips Buccaneers

BEAVERCREEK — Eighty nine pins separated winning Piqua from Xenia on Dec. 13, as the Indians claimed a 2,344 to 2,255 win in boys high school varsity bowling action. Xenia’s Zane Eneix turned in the match’s top series, however, with a 230-258 —488. Other Xenia series were turned in by Aaron Adkins (412), Samuel Bahorik (373) and “Sub Bowler” (301). Austin Jenkins rolled a 478 series to lead Piqua. Xenia is now 2-3 overall, 1-3 in Greater Western Ohio Conference play. They’ll next take on Butler for a 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18 match at Beaver Vu Lanes in Beavercreek.

Miamisburg fends of Beavers

MIAMISBURG — The Beavers’ Paige Rockwell scored a 173-248 — 421 series and teammates Megan McHone and Jenna Morgan both rolled 361 series, but Beavercreek (1-2, 0-2 GWOC) fell to Miamisburg by a team score of 2,250 to 2,055, Dec. 13. Joselyn Terpenning also rolled a solid two-game series for Beavercreek. She rolled a 328 two-game score. Madison Ginn led the Vikings with a match-best 455 series.

Beavercreek is at Eastern Lanes in Middletown for its next match, a 3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17 match with Lebanon.

Extreme Quest camp offered

BEAVERCREEK — Extreme Quest Sports Program Winter 2019 will take place 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Jan. 5 through Feb. 9 at Quest Dance Center, 3820 Kemp Road. The program is for ages 6 and up. Extreme Quest Sports Camp combines Hip Hop Dance, Gymnastics, and Parkour. Learn break dancing and street-style choreography in addition to obstacle course training including climbing, vaulting, rolling, flipping and more. The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

Jump Start hoops starts January

BEAVERCREEK — Jump Start Hoop Stars Grades 1-2 will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 22 through Feb. 26 in the Shaw Elementary gym. Hoop Stars and Little Hoop Stars Basketball is a fun oriented, highly instructional, recreational basketball program. The goal of this program is to pique each child’s curiosity, to get kids excited about playing basketball and to teach good basic fundamentals at the same time.

The program is offered through Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, 789 N. Orchard Lane. Call 937-427-5514 advance registration required. Costs vary.

