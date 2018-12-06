Riddle, Hess lead Legacy to easy win over DC

MIAMISBURG — It took Legacy Christian Academy nearly two minutes to score Thursday against Dayton Christian.

But once the Knights’ first bucket went in, they seemingly kept coming all night as LCA rolled to a 65-23 win at Miamisburg High School. Emma Hess scored 23 points and Emily Riddle added 16 for Legacy, which never trailed and was never threatened in improving to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Metro Buckeye Conference.

The Knights ran the fast break to near-perfection and were also solid in the half-court offense after some early sloppy play.

“What I wanted to do for sure was to execute the things we want to do,” Coach Mark Combs said. “As the game went on you started to see the ball movement.”

Combs said his team generates good shot opportunities, but stresses that an extra pass creates a great shot.

“I thought they did that as it went on,” Combs said.

Hess and Riddle were the beneficiaries of the extra pass early as they drained several open shots in helping the Knights jump out to a 17-2 lead after the first quarter. Margaret Kensinger and Danielle Matthews also scored during the decisive first quarter. Riddle and Kathleen Ahner hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start the second and after DC’s Kiara Sanders hit a 3-pointer of her own with 5:38 left, Hess and Riddle took over. They each scored seven points as Legacy led 40-10 at halftime.

“She’s such a good player,” Combs said of Hess. “Riddle’s the same. If you leave them open, they’re going to knock them down.”

The lead reached 58-10 after three as Legacy stingy defense — especially inside the paint — held Dayton Christian scoreless in the third. Overall, the Knights forced 20 turnovers and allowed very few open shots. Legacy is allowing just 37 points per game this season, and if not for a 62 point outburst by Waynesville, the Knights would be allowing just 32 per game.

“We’ve been focusing on defense this year,” Riddle said. “We have a lot of God-given talent on offense. Defense is more intensity and being physical. Coach always says offense will come but defense is what you have to be consistent in.”

Combs was able to sub freely throughout most of the second half and the Knights’ second unit matched the starters in intensity and effort.

“I’m proud of those girls first off,” Combs said. “They came in there, they played hard. We made and missed shots, which were always going to do.”

In all, nine players scored for Legacy.

Ahner, Allyssa Free, and Maddy Combs each had six points, while Kensinger, Matthews, Katie Leach, and Maria Usynski each had two. Kiara Sanders led DC with nine points, while Kayla Ogburn added six.

The Knights are at Yellow Springs 6:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10, while Dayton Christian (2-2) visits Miami Valley 7 p.m. the same day.

