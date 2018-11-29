Rust shaken off in Indians win

CEDARVILLE — The Cedarville Indians girls’ basketball team played their first game of the season on Thursday, Nov. 29, defeating Madison Plains by a score of 58-11.

“We wanted to get out and get some rust off,” Cedarville coach Josh Mason said. “Basketball is back now and we’ve just got to hit the ground running.”

The Indians only gave up two points in the first half, keeping the game well out of reach.

“I thought we played really well defensively, and that’s something we are trying to take ownership of this year,” Mason said. “We showed tonight that we are going to be a gritty bunch that likes to play defense.”

Mason said he would like to see the offense improve going forward. He expects the turnover issues to be fixed through practice.

“Offensively we had some struggles, but it’s the first game of the season so you will have some of those things you need to work out,” Mason said.

Senior Maggie Coe led the team with 25 points and senior Kaylee Cyphers put up 15.

“Maggie Coe can be a strong leader for us,” Mason said. “She was a leader on the scoreboard and verbally for us, getting girls accustomed to playing varsity.”

Mason said Coe would also have the three other seniors, all of whom are captains, to help guide this team and support each other. He said the senior class would be able to lead this team together going forward and should bring the team success.

“I was really proud of our team support,” Mason said. “The girls on the bench were supporting and cheering for each other and they were excited for their teammates. That’s something we stress here.”

Cedarville will play next at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 1 against Division I Troy.

“We have some big games coming up that we are really excited for this season,” Mason said.