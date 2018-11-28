Sports Digest

Knights defeat CJ

DAYTON — Visiting Legacy Christian roared out to a 39-16 lead over Chaminade Julienne, then withstood an Eagles comeback in the second half to escape with a 54-51 nonleague girls high school basketball win, Nov. 27. CJ (1-2) outscored LCA by a 35-15 margin in the second half, but couldn’t get the win. No individual statistics were reported by Legacy Christian. The Knights (2-1) will host Middletown Christian at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3 for their next game.

Buccaneer girls open with win

TIPP CITY — The Xenia High School girls varsity bowling team claimed a season opening win Nov. 278 over Tippecanoe. No individual scores were reported by Xenia, but the overall team score was 1,913 to 1,485 in the Buccaneers’ favor.

Tippecanoe’s Ashlyn Herzog rolled the Red Devils’ top series, a 204-126 — 330 two-game tally. Xenia (1-0, 1-0 Greater Western Ohio Conference) hosts Springfield at 4 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 29 at Beaver-Vu Lanes in Beavercreek.

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe edged Xenia by eight pins, 2,084 to 2,076, in a boys high school varsity bowling match Nov. 27. No individual scores were reported by Xenia (0-1, 0-1 Greater Western Ohio Conference). Taylor Riggle led the Red Devils (1-0, 1-0 GWOC) with a 181-199 — 380 series.

Xenia will next compete in the Ohio High School Kick-Off Tournament, starting at 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 1 at the Columbus Square Bowling Palace.

FRIDAY H.S. GAMES

Boys Basketball

Stivers vs. Legacy Christian, 7 p.m. at Central State University

Xenia at Stebbins, 7:30 p.m.

Springfield at Beavercreek, 7:30 p.m.

Carroll at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.

Cedarville at Emmanuel Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Graham, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Xenia at Fairmont Early Bird, 5 p.m., Kettering Rec Center

Legacy Christian at Carroll Sprint Invite, 6 p.m. Dayton Raiders Aquatic Center

SATURDAY H.S. GAMES

Bowling

Beavercreek at Big Blue Challenge, 9 a.m., Game of Fairfield

Xenia at Kick-Off Tourney, noon, Columbus Square Bowling Palace

Boys Basketball

Legacy Christian vs. Reynoldsburg, 11 a.m., Pickerington North HS

Xenia vs. Walton-Verona (Ky.), noon, Hillboro HS

Northwestern at Greeneview, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Mount Notre Dame at Beavercreek, 1 p.m.

Sidney at Fairborn, 1 p.m., Baker MS

Troy at Cedarville, 1 p.m.

Wilmington at Carroll, 1:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Beavercreek at Elder Duals, 10 a.m.

Fairborn at Sidney Invitational, 10 a.m.

DBC hosting Open House

DAYTON — Winter is coming and the Dayton Boat Club is looking for new rowers. Indoor rowing is the ultimate full-body workout and a fitness movement surging in popularity. Come check us out from 12-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 for an Open House event at the Chaminade Julienne High School Student Conditioning Center, located at 77 Eaker St. in Dayton.

Bucs return to Classic

HILLSBORO — The Xenia High School boys varsity basketball team will once again play in the Ohio Valley Hoops Classic, at Hillsboro High School.

On the second day of the Classic, Xenia will take on Walton-Verona (Ky.) at noon, Saturday, Dec. 1 in the first of six games scheduled that day. For ticket and event information, please visit ohiovalleyhoopclassic.com.

Xenia Hall induction Dec. 8

XENIA — The Xenia High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction committee announced its 2018 class of inductees Oct. 31. It is the school’s eighth induction class.

Alicia Bailey, Samantha Bradburn, Bill Brewer, Shawn Brewer, Debbie Ames Coppin, Bob McColaugh, Monica Scott Short, Cassie Eakins Van Bibber, Curtis Wingard, and the 1969 Western Ohio League champion Xenia H.S. football team will be inducted. The inductees will also be recognized at the Xenia High School boys basketball game, Friday, Dec. 7 at XHS.

The annual induction ceremony will take place beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Faith Community United Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Drive. Any Xenia community member may attend the induction ceremony. Light hors d’oeuvres and desserts will be served. Anyone wishing to attend should contact Gregg Gross at 937-372-5417, or 937-477-2255, before Nov. 23 for reservations.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

