Sports Digest

Bulldogs bopped by Bethel

TIPP CITY — Host Bethel High jumped out to a 24-2 lead after one quarter of play and never trailed in a 58-18 girls high school basketball win over Yellow Springs, Nov. 26. No individual statistics were reported by Bethel.

Angie Smith scored 14 of the Bulldogs’ 18 points, while Aaliyah Longshaw and Tyler Linkhart scored two apiece in the loss. Yellow Springs (0-1) plays at Jefferson Township at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29 for its next game.

LCA falls to Middletown Christian

DAYTON — Legacy Christian fell to Metro Buckeye Conference foe Middletown Christian by a 2,751 to 1,972 score, Nov. 26 at Pla-Mor Lanes. The Knights were led by Duncan Clough’s 172-157 — 329 two-game series, and Zach Pollock’s 162-163 — 325 tally. Middletown Christian’s Josh Swartz rolled the top series of the match, a 214-190 — 404, while Eagles teammate Sam Rote was right behind with a 195-202 — 397.

LCA is now 0-3 overall, 0-2 in MBC play. The Knights next take on Miami Valley at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3 at Poelking South in Miamisburg.

Greenon girls edge Greeneview

JAMESTOWN — Greenon claimed a 2,103 to 1,451 girls high school bowling match win over Greeneview on Nov. 26. Anna Willingham led the host Rams with a 156-124 — 280 two-game series and Jackie Kasner rolled a 129-117 — 246 series in the Greeneview loss. Last names were not provided for the Greenon bowlers, but “Jada J. led the Knights with a 161-158 — 319 series.

Rams downed by Knights

JAMESTOWN — Three Greenon High bowlers turned in 400-plus bowling series to lead the Knights (2-0, 2-0 Ohio Heritage Conference) to a 2,488 to 2,040 win over Greeneview (0-2, 0-1 MBC) on Nov. 26. Luke Boysel rolled a 436 series, Matthew Barton tossed a 416, and Erik Collingsworth rolled a 415 in the Knights win. Greeneview’s Braedan Brennaman rolled the top series of the match with games of 206 and 231 for a 437 series. Steven Ross was next for the Rams with a 153-163 — 316. Greeneview is at Mechanicsburg’s Goshen Lanes for its next match, at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3.

Central State rolls over Fort Valley State

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Chervelle Cox scored her fourth double-double of the season, and the Central State University women’s basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak with a 66-52 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference win over Fort Valley State.

Cox finished with 11 points scored and a career-best 19 rebounds. FVSU was led by Alicia Franklin, who scored a game-high 19 points.

CSU is now 3-4 overall, 1-1 SIAC. The Marauders will take on Lane College next on Nov. 29 in Jackson, Tenn.

DBC hosting Open House

DAYTON — Winter is coming and the Dayton Boat Club is looking for new rowers. Indoor rowing is the ultimate full-body workout and a fitness movement surging in popularity. Come check us out from 12-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 for an Open House event at the Chaminade Julienne High School Student Conditioning Center, located at 77 Eaker St. in Dayton.

Bucs return to Classic

HILLSBORO — The Xenia High School boys varsity basketball team will once again play in the Ohio Valley Hoops Classic, at Hillsboro High School.

On the second day of the Classic, Xenia will take on Walton-Verona (Ky.) at noon, Saturday, Dec. 1 in the first of six games scheduled that day. For ticket and event information, please visit ohiovalleyhoopclassic.com.

Xenia Hall induction Dec. 8

XENIA — The Xenia High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction committee announced its 2018 class of inductees Oct. 31. It is the school’s eighth induction class.

Alicia Bailey, Samantha Bradburn, Bill Brewer, Shawn Brewer, Debbie Ames Coppin, Bob McColaugh, Monica Scott Short, Cassie Eakins Van Bibber, Curtis Wingard, and the 1969 Western Ohio League champion Xenia H.S. football team will be inducted. The inductees will also be recognized at the Xenia High School boys basketball game, Friday, Dec. 7 at XHS.

The annual induction ceremony will take place beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Faith Community United Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Drive. Any Xenia community member may attend the induction ceremony. Light hors d’oeuvres and desserts will be served. Anyone wishing to attend should contact Gregg Gross at 937-372-5417, or 937-477-2255, before Nov. 23 for reservations.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

