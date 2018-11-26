Rams strong in win over Xenia

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview Rams dominated a young Xenia Buccaneers bunch in each team’s first girls high school basketball game of the season by a score of 79-18. The Rams played suffocating defense holding Xenia to just seven points by halftime.

“We played really well defensively, especially in the first half, pressuring them,” Greeneview coach Tim Hoelle said. “We were in the passing lanes and had good ball pressure.”

Hoelle said his team’s identity is in its defense. He said the kids pride themselves on playing well in the defensive end and feed off of their success there.

“Our team starts defensively because our kids get energy on that end and transition it to offense,” Hoelle said. “That is where our game plan starts most nights.”

The Rams offense was looking sharp to open the season as well. Junior Sylvie Sonneman led the team with 22 points and senior Kenzie Harding picked up 19.

Sophomore Kamea Baker led Xenia with 10 points.

“We are a young team with five freshmen on the varsity roster,” Xenia coach Jamie Hand said. “We played a little bit like freshmen tonight, but they settled down a bit after the game got started.”

Hand said he is looking forward to seeing his team improve throughout the season as his young kids get some more experience.

The Rams (1-0) were never really threatened throughout the game, however there were a few things Hoelle would like to correct going forward.

“I would like to clean up the turnovers on offense,” Hoelle said. “I think we got a little sloppy there, and there is still a lot of things we need to work on but overall our kids played hard we are happy with the effort tonight.”

Xenia (0-1) is scheduled to host Greater Western Ohio Conference, American South foe Stebbins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28 for its next contest.

Greeneview heads to South Charleston to begin Ohio Heritage Conference play, at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 against South Division foe Southeastern.

Greeneview senior Kenzie Harding splits the Buccaneers defense for an easy layup off a Xenia turnover in the Rams' first game of the season, Nov. 26 in Jamestown. Xenia freshman Briley Blackburn passes to an open teammate in the Buccaneers' first game of the high school girls basketball season, Nov. 26, at Greeneview High School.

By Joshua Woolverton For Greene County News

Joshua Woolverton is a student intern for Greene County News from Cedarville University.

