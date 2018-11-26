Sports Digest

Raiders win Music City tourney

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With consecutive wins over Hofstra (93-64), Stetson (57-44) and in Sunday’s Nov. 25 championship game against previously undefeated Marist (76-60), the Wright State University women’s basketball team won the Challenge in Music City tournament.

Imani Partlow led the Raiders (4-3) with 17 points, Tyler Frierson scored 12, Emily Vogelpohl added 11 points and Mackenzie Taylor finished with 10. Symone Simmons grabbed a game-best 11 rebounds.

Wright State’s next contest will be a 2 p.m. Sunday Dec. 2 contest when the Raiders (4-3) will host Kent State at the Nutter Center.

Taylor named Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS — Wright State University senior guard Mackenzie Taylor was named Player of the Week by the Horizon League, officials announced Nov. 26. In WSU’s three wins at the Challenge in Music City, Taylor set single-game career highs in rebounds (five), assists (three), free throws made (eight), made 3-pointers (five) and minutes played (38). Taylor was the Music City tournament’s Most Valuable Player as well. She is currently 20 points shy of reaching the 1,000 career points mark.

Beavers fall in opener

WEST CHESTER — Beavercreek High School’s girls basketball team was outscored 29-13 in the second half of a 52-35 loss against Roger Bacon on Saturday, Nov. 24 at Lakota West High School. ‘Creek’s sophomore forward Anna Landing was the only Beavers player to score in double figures with 11 points.

Beavercreek (0-1) plays at Springfield at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28 for its next game. Their home opener is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 against Mount Notre Dame.

Vikings bash Bellbrook

BELLBROOK — Visiting Cincinnati Princeton handed Bellbrook a 61-23 girls high school basketball loss Nov. 23 at Bellbrook High School. No individual statistics were reported by either team. Bellbrook (0-1) is next scheduled to host Southwestern Buckeye League, Southwestern Division foe Monroe next, at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3.

DBC hosting Open House

DAYTON — Winter is coming and the Dayton Boat Club is looking for new rowers. Indoor rowing is the ultimate full-body workout and a fitness movement surging in popularity. Come check us out from 12-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 for an Open House event at the Chaminade Julienne High School Student Conditioning Center, located at 77 Eaker St. in Dayton.

Bucs return to Classic

HILLSBORO — The Xenia High School boys varsity basketball team will once again play in the Ohio Valley Hoops Classic, at Hillsboro High School.

On the second day of the Classic, Xenia will take on Walton-Verona (Ky.) at noon, Saturday, Dec. 1 in the first of six games scheduled that day. For ticket and event information, please visit ohiovalleyhoopclassic.com.

Xenia Hall induction Dec. 8

XENIA —

The Xenia High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction committee announced its 2018 class of inductees Oct. 31. It is the school’s eighth induction class.

Alicia Bailey, Samantha Bradburn, Bill Brewer, Shawn Brewer, Debbie Ames Coppin, Bob McColaugh, Monica Scott Short, Cassie Eakins Van Bibber, Curtis Wingard, and the 1969 Western Ohio League champion Xenia H.S. football team will be inducted. The inductees will also be recognized at the Xenia High School boys basketball game, Friday, Dec. 7 at XHS.

The annual induction ceremony will take place beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Faith Community United Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Drive. Any Xenia community member may attend the induction ceremony. Light hors d’oeuvres and desserts will be served. Anyone wishing to attend should contact Gregg Gross at 937-372-5417, or 937-477-2255, before Nov. 23 for reservations.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

