Sports Digest

HIGH SCHOOL GAME SCHEDULE

Friday, Nov. 23

Girls Basketball

Legacy Christian vs. Belmont, 6 p.m. (Waynesville HS)

Wyoming at Carroll, 7 p.m.

Bulldogs win bowling opener

BEAVERCREEK — The Yellow Springs high school boys bowling team opened the 2018-‘19 season with a 1,650 to 1,503 win over Metro Buckeye Conference foe Legacy Christian Academy, Nov. 20.

No individual scores were reported by Yellow Springs (1-0). According to the MBC website, Yellow Springs’ next scheduled bowling match is set for Dec. 10 at Eastern Lanes in Middletown against Middletown Christian.

Legacy Christian (0-2) was led by Duncan Clough’s 126-155 — 281 series, while Zach Pollock was next with a 125-151 — 276. The Knights’ next match is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26 at Pla-Mor Lanes against visiting Middletown Christian.

DBC hosting Open House

DAYTON — Winter is coming and the Dayton Boat Club is looking for new rowers. Indoor rowing is the ultimate full-body workout and a fitness movement surging in popularity. Come check us out from noon-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 for an Open House event at the Chaminade Julienne High School Student Conditioning Center, located at 77 Eaker St. in Dayton.

Bucs return to Classic

HILLSBORO — The Xenia High School boys varsity basketball team will once again play in the Ohio Valley Hoops Classic, at Hillsboro High School.

On the second day of the Classic, Xenia will take on Walton-Verona (Ky.) at noon, Saturday, Dec. 1 in the first of six games scheduled that day. For ticket and event information, please visit ohiovalleyhoopclassic.com.

Xenia Hall induction Dec. 8

XENIA — The Xenia High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction committee announced its 2018 class of inductees, on Oct. 31. It is the school’s eighth induction class.

Alicia Bailey, Samantha Bradburn, Bill Brewer, Shawn Brewer, Debbie Ames Coppin, Bob McColaugh, Monica Scott Short, Cassie Eakins Van Bibber, Curtis Wingard, and the 1969 Western Ohio League champion Xenia H.S. football team will be inducted. The inductees will also be recognized at the Xenia High School boys basketball game, Friday, Dec. 7 at XHS.

The annual induction ceremony will take place beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Faith Community United Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Drive. Any Xenia community member may attend the induction ceremony. Light hors d’oeuvres and desserts will be served. Anyone wishing to attend should contact Gregg Gross at 937-372-5417, or 937-477-2255, before Nov. 23 for reservations.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

