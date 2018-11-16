Sports Digest

Marauders fall to No. 2 Union

JACKSON, Tenn. — Six Union University women’s basketball players scored in double figures to rally the nationally ranked Bulldogs to a 98-67 win, Nov. 15, over visiting Central State University. Union (3-0) is currently ranked second in the Division II Sports Information Directors Association national poll, and fourth in the latest Women’s Basketball Coaches Association D-II national poll.

CSU had held a 21-19 lead over the nationally ranked Bulldogs after one quarter of play.

A trio of Central State players finished in double figures in scoring. Takyra Gilbert led all scorers with 24 points while Marauder teammates Falon Edwards and Brooke Spaulding finished with 12 and 11 points respectively. CSU (2-1) remains on the road for the second of eight consecutive road contests when they play at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17 in Louisville, Ky. against host Bellarmine University. The Marauders will play in Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Tennessee and Illinois during the eight road games. Their next home game is scheduled for Dec. 11 in the Beacom/Lewis Gym.

DBC hosting Open House

DAYTON — Winter is coming and the Dayton Boat Club is looking for new rowers. Indoor rowing is the ultimate full-body workout and a fitness movement surging in popularity. Come check us out from noon-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec 1 for an Open House event at the Chaminade Julienne High School Student Conditioning Center, located at 77 Eaker St. in Dayton.

Bucs return to Classic

HILLSBORO — The Xenia High School boys varsity basketball team will once again play in the Ohio Valley Hoops Classic, at Hillsboro High School.

On the second day of the Classic, Xenia will take on Walton-Verona (Ky.) at noon, Saturday, Dec. 1 in the first of six games scheduled that day. For ticket and event information, please visit ohiovalleyhoopclassic.com.

Xenia Hall induction Dec. 8

XENIA — The Xenia High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction committee announced its 2018 class of inductees, on Oct. 31. It is the school’s eighth induction class.

Alicia Bailey, Samantha Bradburn, Bill Brewer, Shawn Brewer, Debbie Ames Coppin, Bob McColaugh, Monica Scott Short, Cassie Eakins Van Bibber, Curtis Wingard, and the 1969 Western Ohio League champion Xenia H.S. football team will be inducted. The inductees will also be recognized at the Xenia High School boys basketball game, Friday, Dec. 7 at XHS.

The annual induction ceremony will take place beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Faith Community United Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Drive. Any Xenia community member may attend the induction ceremony. Light hors d’oeuvres and desserts will be served. Anyone wishing to attend should contact Gregg Gross at 937-372-5417, or 937-477-2255, before Nov. 23 for reservations.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

