Sports Digest

Greeneview seeks coaches

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School is accepting applications for two Spring sports coaching positions: Head boys high school varsity tennis coach; and head varsity softball coach.

Anyone interested in one of these positions needs to complete an application and return it to GHS Athletic Director Mark Rinehart before Nov. 16. Contact Rinehart at mark.rinehart@greeneview.org for more information.

DBC hosting Open House

DAYTON — Winter is coming and the Dayton Boat Club is looking for new rowers. Indoor rowing is the ultimate full-body workout and a fitness movement surging in popularity. Come check us out from noon-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec 1 for an Open House event at the Chaminade Julienne High School Student Conditioning Center, located at 77 Eaker St. in Dayton.

Xenia Hall induction Dec. 8

XENIA — The Xenia High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction committee announced its 2018 class of inductees, on Oct. 31. It is the school’s eighth induction class.

Alicia Bailey, Samantha Bradburn, Bill Brewer, Shawn Brewer, Debbie Ames Coppin, Bob McColaugh, Monica Scott Short, Cassie Eakins Van Bibber, Curtis Wingard, and the 1969 Western Ohio League champion Xenia H.S. football team will be inducted. The inductees will also be recognized at the Xenia High School boys basketball game, Friday, Dec. 7 at XHS.

The annual induction ceremony will take place beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Faith Community United Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Drive. Any Xenia community member may attend the induction ceremony. Light hors d’oeuvres and desserts will be served. Anyone wishing to attend should contact Gregg Gross at 937-372-5417, or 937-477-2255, before Nov. 23 for reservations.

Bucs return to Classic

HILLSBORO — The Xenia High School boys varsity basketball team will once again play in the Ohio Valley Hoops Classic, at Hillsboro High School.

On the second day of the Classic, Xenia will take on Walton-Verona (Ky.) at noon, Saturday, Dec. 1 in the first of six games scheduled that day. For ticket and event information, please visit ohiovalleyhoopclassic.com.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

