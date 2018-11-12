Sports Digest

Volleyballers earn District 9 honors

GREENE COUNTY — Eight area high school girls volleyball players and Greeneview coach Tracey Hollenbaugh earned District 9 All-District honors, it was announced on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Hollenbaugh was named the District 9 Division III Coach of the Year after guiding Greeneview to a 21-3 overall record and the Ohio Heritage Conference’s South Division title.

Fairborn’s Hani Sampson was a second team District 9 selection in Division I, Greeneview’s Ashley Schloss and Caitlin Sweat were both D-III first teamers, while teammate Bryce Ratliff was named to the D-III second team.

In Division IV, Tyler Linkhart of Yellow Springs was a first-team choice while Bulldog sisters Alex and Emma Ronnebaum, along with Cedarville’s Abigail Sheridan, were each named to the D-IV Honorable Mention team.

On Wednesday, Nov. 14, the District 9 All Stars will be recognized starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Troy High School gym. Immediately following the awards, the selected seniors will play the last match for their school. Admission is by donation and programs will also be available for purchase.

Marauders edge Wilberforce

WILBERFORCE — Takyra Gilbert scored 15 points and Falon Edwards scored 14 to lead the host Central State University women’s basketball team to a 59-53 win over cross-road rival Wilberforce University, Nov. 11. Aaryn Evans and Jaeda Davis each scored nine points, and Brooke Spaulding had eight in the CSU win. The Marauders are now 2-0 this season.

Top scorers for Wilberforce were Nia McCormick with 13 points, Jamee Denman with 10. “Skipper” scored nine points while Damera Whitlock and Mustafa Notter tossed in eight points each for Wilberforce (0-2).

CSU opened its season with an 86-70 win over visiting Salem (W. Va.) University on Nov. 10.

CSU falls to Christian Brothers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Visiting Central State University had four players score in double figures, but host Christian Brothers University (2-0) managed to come away with an 86-76 win on Sunday, Nov. 11 at Canale Arena.

Orian Monford led the Marauders (0-2) with 20 points, Dwight Richards Jr. scored 18, Dorian Crutcher tossed in 12 points and Tom Johnson finished with 11. Richards and Johnson tied for game-high honors in rebounding with eight apiece.

The two teams had played each other on Friday, Nov.9 in Wilberforce, with CBU winning that contest 78-56.

Greeneview seeks coaches

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School is accepting applications for two Spring sports coaching positions: Head boys high school varsity tennis coach; and head varsity softball coach.

Anyone interested in one of these positions needs to complete an application and return it to GHS Athletic Director Mark Rinehart before Nov. 16. Contact Rinehart at mark.rinehart@greeneview.org for more information.

Xenia Hall induction Dec. 8

XENIA — The Xenia High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction committee announced its 2018 class of inductees, on Oct. 31. It is the school’s eighth induction class.

Alicia Bailey, Samantha Bradburn, Bill Brewer, Shawn Brewer, Debbie Ames Coppin, Bob McColaugh, Monica Scott Short, Cassie Eakins Van Bibber, Curtis Wingard, and the 1969 Western Ohio League champion Xenia H.S. football team will be inducted. The inductees will also be recognized at the Xenia High School boys basketball game, Friday, Dec. 7 at XHS.

The annual induction ceremony will take place beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Faith Community United Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Drive. Any Xenia community member may attend the induction ceremony. Light hors d’oeuvres and desserts will be served. Anyone wishing to attend should contact Gregg Gross at 937-372-5417, or 937-477-2255, before Nov. 23 for reservations.

Reds offer fan memberships

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are now offering a Holiday Gift Pack and 2019 Fan Club memberships for sale. The Reds Holiday Gift Pack ($40) includes a limited-edition Mr. Red Snowman bobblehead, and ticket credits good for any Reds home game, excluding Opening Day.

Youth fan club memberships ranging in price from $10 to $30 are also on sale at the Kenwood Town Centre shopping center, 7875 Montgomery Rd. in Cincinnati, or online at reds.com/holiday.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

