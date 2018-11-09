Sports Digest

State Cross Country runs Saturday

HEBRON — After a postponement last week due to flooding conditions at National Trail Raceway, the 2018 Ohio High School Athletic Association-sanctioned Cross Country State Championships are scheduled to be held Saturday, Nov. 10 at the famed drag strip.

The Greene County area will have three local teams and one individual runner in Saturday’s races. Area runners are:

BOYS

Division I (12:30 p.m. race time)

Grant Arnold, Carroll, coached by John Agnew

Division III (11 a.m. race time)

Cedarville Boys, coached Kris Williams

Isaiah Estepp, Payton Herron, Ben Kinsinger, Trent Koning, Drew Mason, Jefferey Salisbury and Ethan Wallis.

GIRLS

Division I (3 p.m. race time)

Beavercreek Girls, coached by Howard Russ

Bently Barrett, Taylor Ewert, Kendall Hobbs, Emma Johnson, Jodie Pierce, Savannah Roark and Juliann Williams.

Division II (2:15 p.m.)

Bellbrook Girls, coached by Jeanne Johnson

Amira Faulkner, Avarie Faulkner, Minami Ford, Addie Hahn, Elise Kemper, Kayla Paul and Emily Pelfrey.

Rams take on Wheelersburg

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview Rams high school football team will take on defending Division V state champion Wheelersburg at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 10 at Herrnstein Field in Chillicothe. Both teams enter the Regional Semifinal contest with 10-1 records. The winner will then take on either Middletown Madison or Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy in the Regional Final, at 7 p.m., Nov. 17 at a neutral site venue yet to be determined.

Greeneview is the lone remaining area football team still playing in the postseason.

Greeneview seeks coaches

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School is accepting applications for two Spring sports coaching positions: Head boys high school varsity tennis coach; and head varsity softball coach.

Anyone interested in one of these positions needs to complete an application and return it to GHS Athletic Director Mark Rinehart before Nov. 16. Contact Rinehart at mark.rinehart@greeneview.org for more information.

Xenia Hall induction Dec. 8

XENIA — The Xenia High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction committee announced its 2018 class of inductees, on Oct. 31. It is the school’s eighth induction class.

Alicia Bailey, Samantha Bradburn, Bill Brewer, Shawn Brewer, Debbie Ames Coppin, Bob McColaugh, Monica Scott Short, Cassie Eakins Van Bibber, Curtis Wingard, and the 1969 Western Ohio League champion Xenia H.S. football team will be inducted. The inductees will also be recognized at the Xenia High School boys basketball game, Friday, Dec. 7 at XHS.

The annual induction ceremony will take place beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Faith Community United Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Drive. Any Xenia community member may attend the induction ceremony. Light hors d’oeuvres and desserts will be served. Anyone wishing to attend should contact Gregg Gross at 937-372-5417, or 937-477-2255, before Nov. 23 for reservations.

Reds offer fan memberships

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are now offering a Holiday Gift Pack and 2019 Fan Club memberships for sale. The Reds Holiday Gift Pack ($40) includes a limited-edition Mr. Red Snowman bobblehead, and ticket credits good for any Reds home game, excluding Opening Day.

Youth fan club memberships ranging in price from $10 to $30 are also on sale at the Kenwood Town Centre shopping center, 7875 Montgomery Rd. in Cincinnati, or online at reds.com/holiday.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

