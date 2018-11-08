‘Jackets open season in Missouri

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University faces Quincy (Ill.) University at the Great Midwest Athletic Conference/Great Lakes Valley Conference Crossover to begin the 2018-19 men’s basketball season on Friday, Nov. 9.

Tip off in Kirksville, Mo. is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST in Pepsi Arena.

The four-team event is hosted by Truman State University. CU plays the Trojans at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Head Coach Pat Estepp is back for his 11th season at the helm with 181 career victories under his belt. The Yellow Jackets finished 13-14 overall and 8-12 in the G-MAC last winter.

CU sports a little different look this season. Two freshmen were in the starting line-up for Tuesday’s exhibition game at Akron.

Branden Maughmer, a 6-foot-2 guard from Chillicothe, totaled team-highs of 15 points and seven rebounds while 6-8 forward Kollin Van Horn of Proctorville contributed eight points and six boards.

Grant Zawadzki, a senior guard from Tipp City, is the top returning scorer at 12.6 points per game. He was the only player to start all 27 games last winter as a transfer from Indiana Wesleyan.

Sophomore forward Conner TenHove had an outstanding rookie campaign. The Valparaiso, Ind. product averaged 11.4 points and a team-high 5.8 rebounds.

Junior guard Colton Linkous (8.1 ppg) and senior forward Robert Okoro (6.2 ppg) each started more than half of the contests a year ago.

Cedarville hosts the Seventh Annual Don Callan Classic on Nov. 15-16 in its home opener with Campbellsville-Somerset, Ohio Dominican, and Shawnee State participating.

For more information about Cedarville University athletics, please visit their website at yellowjackets.cedarville.edu .