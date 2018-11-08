Posted on by

‘Jackets open season in Missouri


Members of the 2018-19 Cedarville University men’s basketball team are (seated left-to-right): Cameron Roseman, Demond Parker, Colton Linkous, Grant Zawadzki, Branden Maughmer, Quinton Green, Anthony Chaffey, Isaiah Speelman. (Standing): Assistant Coach Aaron Horn, Assistant Coach Patrick Bain, Gabriel Portillo, Robert Okoro, Seth Dittmer, Kollin Van Horn, Conner TenHove, Assistant Coach Dr. Anthony Moore, Assistant Coach Terry Futrell, Head Coach Pat Estepp.

Photo courtesy of Cedarville University.

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University faces Quincy (Ill.) University at the Great Midwest Athletic Conference/Great Lakes Valley Conference Crossover to begin the 2018-19 men’s basketball season on Friday, Nov. 9.

Tip off in Kirksville, Mo. is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST in Pepsi Arena.

The four-team event is hosted by Truman State University. CU plays the Trojans at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Head Coach Pat Estepp is back for his 11th season at the helm with 181 career victories under his belt. The Yellow Jackets finished 13-14 overall and 8-12 in the G-MAC last winter.

CU sports a little different look this season. Two freshmen were in the starting line-up for Tuesday’s exhibition game at Akron.

Branden Maughmer, a 6-foot-2 guard from Chillicothe, totaled team-highs of 15 points and seven rebounds while 6-8 forward Kollin Van Horn of Proctorville contributed eight points and six boards.

Grant Zawadzki, a senior guard from Tipp City, is the top returning scorer at 12.6 points per game. He was the only player to start all 27 games last winter as a transfer from Indiana Wesleyan.

Sophomore forward Conner TenHove had an outstanding rookie campaign. The Valparaiso, Ind. product averaged 11.4 points and a team-high 5.8 rebounds.

Junior guard Colton Linkous (8.1 ppg) and senior forward Robert Okoro (6.2 ppg) each started more than half of the contests a year ago.

Cedarville hosts the Seventh Annual Don Callan Classic on Nov. 15-16 in its home opener with Campbellsville-Somerset, Ohio Dominican, and Shawnee State participating.

