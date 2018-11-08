Cedarville opens with No. 2 Ashland

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University makes the short trip to Columbus on Friday, Nov. 9 to open the 2018-19 women’s basketball season against Women’s Basketball Coaches Association No. 2-ranked Ashland University in the Midwest Region Crossover.

The contest is scheduled to start at 5:45 p.m. at Ohio Dominican University. The Yellow Jackets will then face Quincy (Ill.) University at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Head Coach Kari Hoffman has watched her teams win 43 games during her first two years on the sideline. Cedarville was the Great Midwest Athletic Conference regular season champion last year at 24-6 overall and 18-4 in the G-MAC.

This year’s squad may be short on size, but it is still big on talent. All-G-MAC First Team senior guards Baylee Bennett and Regina Hochstetler return to the backcourt.

Bennett, a 5-foot-4 product of Springfield, averaged 14.6 points and led NCAA Division II with a school-record 109 three-point baskets. Hochstetler, a 5-7 native of Berlin, Ohio, averaged 17.8 points and has already scored more than 1,000 in her career.

Ashlyn Huffman, a 5-5 sophomore guard from Columbus, Ind., averaged 8.4 points with a team-high 96 assists. Abby Wolford, a 5-7 senior All-G-MAC guard from Cincinnati, finally returns after missing the last two seasons with injuries.

Cedarville is picked to finish in a tie for third place in the G-MAC this winter. The Jackets’ women’s basketball home opener is at 7 p.m., Nov. 15 against Wilberforce.

