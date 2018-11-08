Sports Digest

Beavercreek vies for state title

BEAVERCREEK — The undefeated Beavercreek High School girls soccer team will take on Strongsville at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9 in the Division I state championship game, at MAPFRE Stadium, the home of the Columbus Crew professional soccer club.

Strongsville enters the game with an impressive 19-0-3 record; Beavercreek comes into the game with an unblemished 23-0-0 ledger. In the final Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association state poll, Beavercreek was ranked No. 2 in Ohio, while Strongsville was ranked No. 3.

The Division III girls championship between Kirtland and Cincinnati Country Day will be held at 1 p.m., followed by the D-II state title game between Bay Village Bay and Cincinnati Indian Hill at 4 p.m.

Tickets for the matches costs $8 per game and are set to be available Friday at the Gate 5 ticket booth on the Southwest corner of the stadium. Parking is $7. The public may enter the parking lot off of 17th Avenue.

CORRECTION: Greeneview’s football seniors are …

JAMESTOWN — It was brought to our attention that an inaccurate football roster was used in naming the senior football players on the Greeneview Rams team. The seniors have a chance to set a new mark for most wins by a senior class, if they can defeat defending Division V state champion Wheelersburg on Saturday, Nov. 10 at Herrnstein Field in Chillicothe.

The Class of 2018 football team members are: Levi Rudduck, Clay Payton, Devan Hendricks, Collin Wilson, Jon Brakeall, Nick Clevenger, Ian Tamplin, Taylor Stinson, Bryce Seigfried, Jaron Stoneburner and Chase Jordan. This group of seniors is currently tied for the school wins record with 37 wins in their four-year high school football careers.

The article has been corrected and re-run on our websites as well.

Directions to Herrnstein Field

• Take U.S. 35 East to Ohio 104 South exit in Scioto Township toward High Street.

• Turn Right onto Ohio 104 South (you’ll pass by a Subway restaurant on the right).

• Turn Right at Orange Street.

• Turn Left onto Saffold Avenue.

• Once you pass the Allen Avenue intersection, Saffold becomes Stacey Road, and parking for Herrnstein Field will be on your left.

Baseball evaluations available Dec. 1

HUDSON — The Strike Force Baseball Academy is offering free baseball player evaluations from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 at its baseball facility, located at 793 Seasons Rd., Suite U, in Hudson. Strike Zone staff members will put the player through a 20-minute player evaluation of their skills, then will suggest avenues for possible future training.

Also on Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Rawlings Sporting Goods company will provide a demonstration of its 2019 line of baseball equipment. Items will also be on hand for purchase. Call 330-655-2255 for more information.

Greeneview seeks coaches

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School is accepting applications for two Spring sports coaching positions: Head boys high school varsity tennis coach; and head varsity softball coach.

Anyone interested in one of these positions needs to complete an application and return it to GHS Athletic Director Mark Rinehart before Nov. 16. Contact Rinehart at mark.rinehart@greeneview.org for more information.

Xenia Hall induction Dec. 8

XENIA — The Xenia High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction committee announced its 2018 class of inductees, on Oct. 31. It is the school’s eighth induction class.

Alicia Bailey, Samantha Bradburn, Bill Brewer, Shawn Brewer, Debbie Ames Coppin, Bob McColaugh, Monica Scott Short, Cassie Eakins Van Bibber, Curtis Wingard, and the 1969 Western Ohio League champion Xenia H.S. football team will be inducted. The inductees will also be recognized at the Xenia High School boys basketball game, Friday, Dec. 7 at XHS.

The annual induction ceremony will take place beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Faith Community United Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Drive. Any Xenia community member may attend the induction ceremony. Light hors d’oeuvres and desserts will be served. Anyone wishing to attend should contact Gregg Gross at 937-372-5417, or 937-477-2255, before Nov. 23 for reservations.

