Sports Digest

Greeneview seeks coaches

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School is accepting applications for two Spring sports coaching positions: Head boys high school varsity tennis coach; and head varsity softball coach.

Anyone interested in one of these positions needs to complete an application and return it to GHS Athletic Director Mark Rinehart before Nov. 16, 2018. Contact Rinehart at mark.rinehart@greeneview.org for more information.

Xenia H.S. Hall induction Dec. 8

XENIA — The Xenia High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction committee announced its 2018 class of inductees, on Oct. 31. It is the school’s eighth induction class.

Alicia Bailey, Samantha Bradburn, Bill Brewer, Shawn Brewer, Debbie Ames Coppin, Bob McColaugh, Monica Scott Short, Cassie Eakins Van Bibber, Curtis Wingard, and the 1969 Western Ohio League champion Xenia H.S. football team will be inducted. The inductees will also be recognized at the Xenia High School boys basketball game, Friday, Dec. 7 at XHS.

The annual induction ceremony will take place beginning at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Faith Community United Methodist Church, located on 100 Country Club Dr., in Xenia. Any Xenia community member may attend the induction ceremony. Light hors d’oeuvres and desserts will be served. Anyone wishing to attend should contact Gregg Gross at 937-372-5417, or 937-477-2255, before Nov. 23 for reservations.

Reds offer fan memberships

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are now offering a Holiday Gift Pack and 2019 Fan Club memberships for sale. The Reds Holiday Gift Pack ($40) includes a limited-edition Mr. Red Snowman bobblehead, and ticket credits good for any Reds home game, excluding Opening Day.

Youth fan club memberships ranging in price from $10 to $30 are also on sale at the Kenwood Town Centre shopping center, 7875 Montgomery Rd. in Cincinnati, or online at reds.com/holiday.

Reds celebrating 150 years

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds announced Nov. 5 plans for the 2019 season-long celebration of the 150 Year Anniversary of Professional Baseball which began in Cincinnati with the formation of the 1869 Cincinnati Red Stockings.

The team will wear 15 different styles of throwback uniforms during the season, 150th anniversary dugout-style benches will be at 20 locations throughout the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area, and the Reds organization will host a “Reds Rockin’ Open House on July 5 at Great American Ball Park featuring appearances by current and former Reds players.

Visit reds.com/150 for more anniversary details.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

