Seven Raiders, coach honored by Horizon League

FAIRBORN — The Horizon League released its yearly conference honors Nov. 5, and the men’s soccer regular season champion Wright State University Raiders were very well represented.

“It’s great to see our guys getting recognized for their hard work,” said Head Coach Jake Slemker. “I know they are still hungry and want more out of this season, though.”

Slemker was chosen as Coach of the Year by the league after leading his team to its best regular season record in program history and a regular season Horizon League championship.

“Coach of the year is really coaching staff of the year,” Slemker said. “It is a team effort, and my assistants Sid van Druenen and Michael Flynn have really stepped up. I want to thank them and all of the athletic staff members for their help and support throughout the year. Last but certainly not least, I want to thank my wife. With our first child being born mid-season, it has been a complete team effort this year.”

The student-athletes were also incredibly well represented by the league, with senior Dan Bent winning his second consecutive Defensive Player of the Year honor, and junior goalkeeper Joel Sundell winning the conference’s Goalkeeper of the Year honor. The Raiders also had four appearances on the All-Horizon League First Team, three players appearing on the All-Horizon League Second Team, and a player making the All-Freshman team.

Behind his team-leading 11 goals and 28 points, Alec Philippe was named to the All-Horizon League First Team. Joining him for that honor is Raiders assist leader Jackson Dietrich, who finished the regular season with 11 assists. Dan Bent and Joel Sundell were also honored as First Team All-Horizon League players.

With 10 and nine goals respectively, Stefan Rokvic and Deri Corfe were named to the All-Horizon League Second Team. After trailing Corfe in minutes played among freshmen for Wright State, Simar Perez was named to the All-Freshmen Team. With seven players and Slemker being honored by the league, the Raiders set another record of the most players honored by the conference at the end of the season.

The regular-season champion Raiders will host the semifinals and finals of the Horizon League tournament.

Story courtesy of Wright State University Athletics, for more information visit www.wsuraiders.com.