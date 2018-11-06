Raiders win the Horizon League crown

FAIRBORN — The 20th-ranked Wright State men’s soccer team rounded out the regular season on Nov. 2, as they hosted the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers for their annual senior night.

Seniors Dan Bent and Eric Hutton were honored in a pre-match ceremony, and the Raiders solidified their first-place finish to the regular season with a convincing 4-0 victory over the Panthers.

The Raiders wasted no time asserting their dominance in the match. Two minutes in, Jackson Dietrich took a pass from Alec Philippe and slotted it past Milwaukee keeper Freddy Lorenzen into the bottom right corner of the net to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead.

Just five minutes after Dietrich’s goal, Deri Corfe showed a great bit of skill before ripping a laser shot into the top right corner of the net to give the green and gold a two-goal advantage. The Raiders played a solid defensive first frame and carried the two-goal advantage into the locker room.

Throughout the second half, the Raiders did a tremendous job keeping the Panthers pinned back in their own end and defending, as opposed to mounting an attack that could lead to a comeback. During the short moments of attack that Milwaukee had in the second frame, the back-line combination of Dan Bent and Eric Hutton made several solid defensive plays to keep the black and yellow at bay.

The Raiders added an insurance goal in the 68th minute as Stefan Rokvic tucked a great Alec Philippe pass into the bottom right corner, putting Wright State firmly on top by three. Linden Eberle notched his second goal of the season to make the final score 4-0.

With the win, the Raiders finish the season as the top team in the Horizon League and will host the semifinals and finals of the Horizon League tournament, Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 8-10, at Alumni Field .

Wright State will await the winner of one of the two quarterfinals matches to be announced Saturday, Nov. 10.

