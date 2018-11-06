CU gets rematch at Walsh

CEDARVILLE — The Cedarville University Lady Jackets get a second shot at Walsh when they travel to North Canton, Ohio on Tuesday, Nov. 6 to meet the Cavaliers in the quarterfinals of the G-MAC Volleyball Championship.

Match time is set for 7 p.m. at the Cecchini Center.

Cedarville, 13-17 overall and 11-8 G-MAC, is the #4 seed in the West Division while Walsh is the top seed from the East at 18-13 and 14-5 G-MAC.

The Cavaliers swept CU in the Jackets’ home opener back on Sept. 5 before 1,047 fans. However, Head Coach Greg Smith has developed a much different team in the past two months.

After laboring to a 2-11 start, the Lady Jackets have since responded with an 11-6 record including five straight wins entering the post-season.

Tuesday’s other quarterfinal pairings has East #4 Ursuline, 12-16, at West #1 and defending champion Hillsdale, 22-6, as well as West #3 Tiffin, 21-10, at East #2 Lake Erie, 22-9. Both of those matches begin at 7:00.

The remaining contest features East #3 Malone, 16-15, traveling to West #2 Findlay, 22-6, at 8:00.

The highest remaining seed will host the semifinals and final on Nov. 9-10 with the winner earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Championship.