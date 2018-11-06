Cedarville travels to Akron for exhibition

AKRON — The Yellow Jackets’ final pre-season test expects to be their toughest when they head to Division I Akron for an exhibition game tonight.

Tip off at the James A. Rhodes Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST (ESPN3), Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Head Coach Pat Estepp’s squad is picked to finish seventh in the 13-team Great Midwest Athletic Conference this year. The Jackets were 13-14 last winter with an 8-12 mark in the league.

Senior guard Grant Zawadzki was the only player to start all 27 games in what was his first season at CU. He’s the top returning scorer at 12.6 points per game and led the club in assists with 78.

Sophomore forward Conner TenHove had an outstanding rookie campaign averaging 11.4 points and a team-high 5.8 rebounds.

Junior guard Colton Linkous (8.1 ppg) and senior forward Robert Okoro (6.2 ppg) each started more than half of the contests a year ago.

Akron finished 14-18 last season and was 6-12 in the Mid-American Conference. The Zips are picked to finish fifth in the six-team MAC East Division in the 2018-19 preseason poll.