Sports Digest

Learn-to-Row class offered

MORAINE — The Dayton Boat Club adult rowing program will host a learn-to-row class Friday through Sunday, Nov. 2-4, at the club’s boathouse on 3040 East River Road in Moraine.

The three-session on-water class covers terminology, safety, stroke technique, equipment use and care, and sweep rowing in an eight-oared racing shell. The fall Learn-to-Row sessions will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3; and from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4.

The course fee is $100 per person, which is deducted from a rower’s seasonal dues if he or she joins the team for winter workouts following the course. Wear comfortable but not loose-fitting exercise clothes suitable for the forecast temperature. Bring a water bottle, a pair of socks and a small towel.

Boot camp starts Nov. 5

XENIA — Kevan Dilworth, of Phalanx Fitness, in conjunction with Snap Fitness of 1822 West Park Square in Xenia, will be offering an eight-week Military Training Readiness course for perspective military recruits to learn what basic training, and intensive military special ops training, will be like.

Men and women, ages 17 and up, who are interested in a military or police academy career are invited to attend the courses which will be held at Snap Fitness. One-hour sessions will start at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 and will continue Mondays and Fridays for eight weeks. The course is limited to the first 20 people who register. Visit Snap Fitness or call 937-372-5000 to register.

Greeneview seeks Spring coaches

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview High School is accepting applications for two Spring sports coaching positions: Head boys high school varsity tennis coach; and head varsity softball coach.

Anyone interested in one of these positions needs to complete an application and return it to GHS Athletic Director Mark Rinehart before Nov. 16, 2018. Contact Rinehart at mark.rinehart@greeneview.org for more information.

Reds Fan Club memberships available

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are now offering a Holiday Gift Pack and 2019 Fan Club memberships for sale. The Reds Holiday Gift Pack ($40) includes a limited-edition Mr. Red Snowman bobblehead, and ticket credits good for any Reds home game, excluding Opening Day.

Youth fan club memberships ranging in price from $10 to $30 are also on sale at the Kenwood Town Centre shopping center, 7875 Montgomery Rd. in Cincinnati, or online at reds.com/holiday.

Academy offering baseball lessons

HUDSON — The Strike Force Baseball Academy, located at 793 Seasons Rd., Suite U, is currently offering half-hour and one-hour individualized lessons for interested baseball players. Cost is $40 half hour and $75 for a full hour for non-Academy members. Please visit strikeforce-baseball.com for more information.

Xenia Hall induction Dec. 8

XENIA — The Xenia High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction committee announced its 2018 class of inductees, on Oct. 31. It is the school’s eighth induction class.

Alicia Bailey, Samantha Bradburn, Bill Brewer, Shawn Brewer, Debbie Ames Coppin, Bob McColaugh, Monica Scott Short, Cassie Eakins Van Bibber, Curtis Wingard, and the 1969 Western Ohio League champion Xenia H.S. football team will be inducted. The inductees will also be recognized at the Xenia High School boys basketball game, Friday, Dec. 7 at XHS.

The annual induction ceremony will take place beginning at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Faith Community United Methodist Church, located on 100 Country Club Dr., in Xenia. Any Xenia community member may attend the induction ceremony. Light hors d’oeuvres and desserts will be served. Anyone wishing to attend should contact Gregg Gross at 937-372-5417, or 937-477-2255, before Nov. 23 for reservations.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

