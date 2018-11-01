XHS announces eighth Athletic Hall of Fame class

XENIA — The Xenia High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction committee announced its 2018 class of inductees, on Oct. 31. It is the school’s eighth induction class.

Alicia Bailey, Samantha Bradburn, Bill Brewer, Shawn Brewer, Debbie Ames Coppin, Bob McColaugh, Monica Scott Short, Cassie Eakins Van Bibber, Curtis Wingard, and the 1969 Western Ohio League champion Xenia H.S. football team will be inducted.

Bailey (XHS Class of 2000) received many all-Western Ohio League, all-area, all-district and all-Ohio awards during her career on the Xenia High School girls soccer team. The three-time team Most Valuable Player and two-time All-Ohioan then received an athletic scholarship at Wright State University.

Bradburn (XHS, 1985) played volleyball, basketball and softball at Xenia High, earning various all-WOL and all-Ohio honors along the way. She was a team MVP in all three sports, then set numerous batting and pitching records at the University of Findlay.

Bill Brewer (XHS, 1965) earned all-WOL and All-Ohio recognition in football, and was named to the All-American Honorable Mention team in 1964. Brewer then had a solid career at Eastern Kentucky as an offensive lineman and was named to the Ohio Valley Conference’s Team of the Decade for the 1960s.

If there’s a Xenia High School sports event going on, chances are you’ll find volunteer Shawn Brewer (2018) there as well. For 35 years, Brewer, also a volunteer with the Wright State University softball program, has been the go-to guy when it comes to sports venue readiness. His work ethic and support is still appreciated to this day.

Coppin (XHS, 1974) was a standout in basketball, volleyball and track. She was the school’s first 1,000-point scorer in girls basketball, and the school’s first student athlete to earn a college scholarship in volleyball. Coppin is also the first female to be inducted into the Morehead State University Athletic Hall of Fame.

McColaugh (XHS, 1963-1995) coached basketball, football and tennis at the junior high and high school levels for 32 years, and was tournament director for the Xenia city tennis tournament for more than 30 years as well. McColaugh was named the WOL boys tennis coach of the year in 1987.

Short (XHS, 1982) also excelled in basketball, volleyball and track. She was an All-WOL choice on the first 20-win girls basketball teams at XHS, was a three-time track MVP who held five school records. Short won the national title in the high jump while at Heidelberg University in 1985, and is in Heidelberg’s Hall of Fame.

Van Bibber (XHS, 1997) set WOL swimming and diving marks in all four years of her high school career. She also placed in district and state meets, and was named an All-American in 1997. A two-time Mid-American Conference champion while at Miami University, Van Bibber was named the MAC’s Diver of the year in 2000 and was Miami’s Female Athlete of the same year.

Wingard (XHS, 1977) was an all-WOL athlete in football, basketball and track, and was the 1976 football team’s MVP. He qualified to the state meet twice in the 440 dash. Wingard earned a scholarship to Pikeville College and later graduated from West Virginia State.

With all-state selections Steve Ault and David Hazel, and league Player of the Year Stan Key, the ‘69 Xenia High School football team racked up a 9-1 record under coach Earl Knight. Arguably Xenia High’s best offense in modern history, the team boasted the WOL’s leading rusher, passer, receiver, and led the league in interceptions and kick off returns as well.

The seven individual athletes, coach McColaugh, community contribution recipient Shawn Brewer and members of the 1969 WOL championship football team will be recognized at the Xenia High School boys basketball game, Friday, Dec. 7 at XHS.

The annual induction ceremony will take place beginning at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Faith Community United Methodist Church, located on 100 Country Club Dr., in Xenia.

Athletes, coaches and teams from Xenia Central, Xenia, Xenia East and Spring Valley high schools are eligible for the Athletic Hall of Fame. A community contributor who is not an athlete r a coach, but who has contributed to the success of the athletic programs can also be selected to the hall of fame.

Any Xenia community member may attend the induction ceremony. Light hors d’oeuvres and desserts will be served. Anyone wishing to attend should contact Gregg Gross at 937-372-5417, or 937-477-2255, before Nov. 23 for reservations.

