Sports Digest

HIGH SCHOOL RESULTS

Tuesday, Oct. 30

GIRLS SOCCER

Regional Semifinals

Division I

Beavercreek 2, Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame 0

Division II

Alter 3, Bellbrook 1

UPCOMING GAMES

Friday, Nov. 2

FOOTBALL

Tournament first round

Division III

Thornville Sheridan at Bellbrook, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3

CROSS COUNTRY

State Championships

at National Trail Raceway, Hebron

GIRLS

Division I — Beavercreek (Bently Barrett, Taylor Ewert, Kendall Hobbs, Emma Johnson, Jodie Pierce, Savannah Roark, Juliann Williams)

Division II — Bellbrook (Amira Faulkner, Avarie Faulkner, Minami Ford, Addie Hahn, Elise Kemper, Kayla Paul, Emily Pelfrey)

BOYS

Division I — Grant Arnold, Carroll

Division III — Cedarville (Isaiah Estepp, Payton Herron, Ben Kinsinger, Trent Koning, Drew Mason, Jeffery Salisbury, Ethan Wallis).

FOOTBALL

Division V

Greeneview at Cincinnati Madeira, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Regional Final

Division I

Beavercreek vs. Mason, 7 p.m. at Monroe HS.

Learn-to-Row class offered

MORAINE — The Dayton Boat Club adult rowing program will host a learn-to-row class Friday through Sunday, Nov. 2-4, at the club’s boathouse on 3040 East River Road in Moraine.

The three-session on-water class covers terminology, safety, stroke technique, equipment use and care, and sweep rowing in an eight-oared racing shell. The fall Learn-to-Row sessions will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3; and from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4.

The course fee is $100 per person, which is deducted from a rower’s seasonal dues if he or she joins the team for winter workouts following the course. Wear comfortable but not loose-fitting exercise clothes suitable for the forecast temperature. Bring a water bottle, a pair of socks and a small towel.

Boot camp starts Nov. 5

XENIA — Kevan Dilworth, of Phalanx Fitness, in conjunction with Snap Fitness of 1822 West Park Square in Xenia, will be offering an eight-week Military Training Readiness course for perspective military recruits to learn what basic training, and intensive military special ops training, will be like.

Men and women, ages 17 and up, who are interested in a military or police academy career are invited to attend the courses which will be held at Snap Fitness. One-hour sessions will start at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 and will continue Mondays and Fridays for eight weeks. The course is limited to the first 20 people who register. Visit Snap Fitness or call 937-372-5000 to register.

Send local sports news and team scores to sports@xeniagazette.com.

