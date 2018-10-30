Lovely named Player of the Week

COLUMBIA, Ky. – Shawnee State’s Ashton Lovely is the Mid-South Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, conference officials announced on Monday, Oct. 29.

Lovely, a Greeneview High School graduate, averaged 17 points and seven rebounds per game in two Shawnee State victories to open the season.

In the first game of the season against Kentucky Christian, the senior guard scored 24 points on 10-of-20 shooting with six rebounds and four assists and three steals in the Bears 110-37 victory. Lovely then scored 10 points and recorded eight rebounds in a 72-40 victory over Northwestern Ohio.

The No. 2 ranked Bears are 2-0 this season. Lovely earns her first weekly honor of the season and the third of her career.

Learn-to-Row class offered

MORAINE — The Dayton Boat Club adult rowing program will host a learn-to-row class Friday through Sunday, Nov. 2-4, at the club’s boathouse on 3040 East River Road in Moraine.

The three-session on-water class covers terminology, safety, stroke technique, equipment use and care, and sweep rowing in an eight-oared racing shell. The fall Learn-to-Row sessions will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3; and from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4.

The course fee is $100 per person, which is deducted from a rower’s seasonal dues if he or she joins the team for winter workouts following the course. Wear comfortable but not loose-fitting exercise clothes suitable for the forecast temperature. Bring a water bottle, a pair of socks and a small towel.

Boot camp starts Nov. 5

XENIA — Kevan Dilworth, of Phalanx Fitness, in conjunction with Snap Fitness of 1822 West Park Square in Xenia, will be offering an eight-week Military Training Readiness course for perspective military recruits to learn what basic training, and intensive military special ops training, will be like.

Men and women, ages 17 and up, who are interested in a military or police academy career are invited to attend the courses which will be held at Snap Fitness. One-hour sessions will start at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5 and will continue Mondays and Fridays for eight weeks. The course is limited to the first 20 people who register. Visit Snap Fitness or call 937-372-5000 to register.