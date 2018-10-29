Greeneview wins again, ready for playoffs

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview jumped out to a quick lead and cruised to a 44-16 win over Madison Plains to finish the regular season 9-1 and qualify for the Division V football playoffs.

The Oct. 26 win also gave the Rams the Ohio Heritage Conference South Division championship at 5-0. Their only regular season loss was to Mechanicsburg in a crossover game that didn’t count as a division conference game in the league standings.

The fifth-seeded Rams will begin postseason tournament play Saturday, Nov. 3 at No. 4-seed Madeira . The winner takes on the winner between top-seeded Wheelersburg and No. 8 Portsmouth West.

Clay Payton scored on a 5-yard run, Ian Tamplin returned a punt 62 yards for a touchdown, and Nick Clevenger hit Deven Hendricks for a 39-yard TD pass to give the Rams a 19-0 lead after one. Greeneview scored a pair of touchdowns and had a field goal to take a 37-0 halftime lead.

Payton led the Rams with 139 rushing yards and two touchdowns and also had one catch for 22 yards. Clevenger had 54 rushing yards and completed three of three passes for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Hendricks was the top receiver, catching two passes for 74 yards and the one TD.

Dakota Mangan had one run for a 21-yard touchdown. Taylor Stinson had the other TD for the Rams on a 1-yard run. Jon Brakeall had a 22-yard field goal.

Payton led the defense with 14 tackles.