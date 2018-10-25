Wells breaks Xenia’s single-season touchdown mark

XENIA—Xenia senior running back Sincere Wells broke the school record for rushing touchdowns in a season on Thursday Oct 25. He scored three rushing TDs in the Buccaneers final game of the season against Fairborn to give him a total of 20 on the year. He also threw his first pass since his junior varsity days for another touchdown in the game.

“It feels great to get the record,” Wells said. “I knew I could do it, but it wasn’t just me. It was for all the guys on the line.”

The previous record of 19 rushing touchdowns had stood since the early 2000’s.

Earlier in the game, Wells limped off the field and had to come out of the game for a few plays. He was tied with the rushing record and refused to stay out.

“I wanted to come back in super bad,” Wells said. “I didn’t play a lot the last two games because of an injury, so I wanted to go back in super bad tonight.”

Wells came back in, and shortly thereafter he scored the record breaking touchdown.

On the run where he officially broke the record, Wells dove across the plain of the end zone, but appeared to fumble. The referees ultimately decided he had broken the plain and gave him the score.

“I knew I got in, but you never know,” Wells said.

While Wells was excited about his record, he emphasized that it was a team effort and not an individual one. His teammates saw this throughout the year.

“He’s the leader of our team and gets the job done,” Xenia quarterback Christian Severt said. “He always encourages our linemen and everybody fuels off of what he does.”

When asked about his legacy, Wells quickly stated that he hopes his record is beaten.

“I hope somebody comes along and breaks it all and does better than me,” Wells said.

Joshua Woolverton is a student intern for Greene County News from Cedarville University.

